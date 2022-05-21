WHEATON — Huntingtown High’s boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams made the long trip to Wheaton High Friday afternoon for their respective 2A state semifinals, where the two teams departed amid mixed results.
The top-seeded Huntingtown boys edged Easton, 11-7, to earn a berth in next week’s 2A state title game at Loyola University as senior Donovan Powell scored three times and teammates Graham Tillet and Jimi Carter each added two goals. Easton got a pair of goals from Drew Schmidt, while Tyler Currie, Zach Bramble, Joe Szymanski, LJ Murray and Connor Moore scored one goal apiece for the Warriors.
“Our plan was to come out and play fast and aggressive right from the start,” Powell said. “Then once we got the lead and they went into a zone, we had to be patient. We had a lot of two- and three-minute possessions. Them going to a zone probably helped us.”
Tillet and Powell each scored for the Hurricanes in the first 39 seconds and Jackson Parker and Jackson Taylor each added a goal over the next four minutes. Murray scored to trim the Warriors’ deficit to 4-2, but Carter and Tillet each scored late in the first quarter to lift the Hurricanes to a 6-2 lead, which was also the halftime score since neither team scored in the second quarter.
Schmidt scored twice for the Warriors in the third quarter to keep them close at 7-4 heading into the final minute. But the Hurricanes countered with one goal each from Chad Connolly and Powell over the last 30 seconds to take a 9-4 lead into the fourth quarter. Carter scored the first goal of the fourth to extend the Hurricanes’ lead to 10-4.
Easton limited the Hurricanes to one goal over the last nine minutes, but the Warriors could only trim the final margin to 11-7 on late goals from Szymanski, Currie and Moore before the final horn sounded.
Kent Island 13
Hereford 3
WHEATON — Jamie Smith scored six goals and Jack Mulligan had a hat trick and three assists Friday, as the Buccaneers defeated Hereford in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A state final.
Nate Kratovil had two goals and one assist for second-seeded Kent Island, and Jack Creighton and Ryan Sweiderk each added one goal. Owen Wynot had two assists and Mike Ruffennach had one. Bucs goalie Kasey Heath finished with 10 saves and Harrison Williams won 12 of 14 faceoffs.
