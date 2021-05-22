EASTON — North Caroline High has never beaten Easton in boys’ lacrosse.
In his last five meetings with the Bulldogs, Easton head coach Dennis Keenan has watched his team win by an average of 9.4 goals a game — Keenan did not coach in 2017 when the Warriors won by four.
But a first-time-for-everything scenario was taking shape Thursday afternoon at Warrior Stadium, as the Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit and twice grabbed leads. North Caroline didn’t have enough answers though when it came to stopping Easton midfielder Zach Bramble or beating goalie Lukas Nilsen.
Bramble scored five goals, including the go-ahead goal late in the third period, and Nilsen made 23 saves, as the Warriors battled to a 10-7 victory for their third victory in four games.
“Ben’s been coaching them a long time; he’s brought them along,” Keenan said of North Caroline head coach Ben Bradner. “This is one of his best teams I’ve ever seen him have. And they played really hard. They took it to us and then we had to fight.”
Easton (3-2) looked like it was making plans for another romp, when Aidan Filion and Conner Moore scored 41 seconds apart in the opening two minutes.
But behind the solid play of faceoff man Alex Walstrum, North Caroline (1-3) settled in and began playing ball control. Then the Bulldogs began scoring.
Hunter Walters zipped a shot past Nilsen with 8:03 left in the first for a 2-1 deficit. Bramble (assist) restored Easton’s two-goal cushion less than 2 minutes later when he converted a Tyler Currie dish for his first score. But Zakeem Rochester and Walstrum (assist) scored less than 10 seconds apart to forge the first of the three ties at 3-3 with 5:36 still to go in the first.
Then with 1:56 elapsed in the second quarter, Gavin Schwartz fed Rochester for a goal and a 4-3 North Caroline lead. Walters just missed extended that advantage when he whipped a shot that banged off the pipe moments later.
Bramble delivered the equalizer from the top of the box with 7.6 seconds left in the half for a 4-4 tie at halftime. North Caroline continued to controlling the ball and tempo, and took its second lead at 5-4 when Casey Kercheval came behind the goal and beat Nilsen with 3:50 left in the third.
Forty-four seconds later, Bramble took a Filion pass and cranked a sidewinder past Bulldogs goalie Justice Blizzard (seven saves) for a 5-5 tie. Then with 1:36 left in the third, Filion again dished to Bramble, who unloaded another dart from about 20 yards out that put Easton ahead to stay at 6-5.
“One of my favorite shots.” Bramble said of the sidewinder. “Works most of the time. Sometimes I miss. I was pretty on today.”
“He’s got a great shot,” Keenan said of Bramble. “He just dominates. It was his day. He won’t be denied. If he wants it he’s going to get it.”
The Warriors moved to a 7-5 lead when Dionte Hynson scooped a ground ball on the defensive end, into Caroline territory and passed to Ethan Keenan, whose shot from the hip made it 7-5 with 3.2 seconds remaining in the third.
North Caroline didn’t go away, as Mason McFayden’s goal with 8:30 left again made it a one-goal game.
Bradner from the third quarter on pleaded with his defense to deny Bramble the ball. Walstrum appeared to have the junior midfielder well defended, only to see Bramble find just enough space to bury his fifth and final goal past Justice for an 8-6 lead with just under 8 minutes to play.
“Thirty-four, we were very aware of him, especially after he scored a couple in the beginning of the half,” Bradner said. “Unfortunately, he still got open.
“We were controlling the ball for 2½ quarters and I thought we were right in it,” Bradner continued. “It was anyone’s game and then some of the balls bounced their way. We got down by like two or three, kept closing within a couple of goals and then some cheap goals; some cheap goals from the outside. I don’t know if our goalie didn’t quite see them, was screened, but some outside shots went in. And then our outside shots, their goalie made the saves. I thought that was the difference. They’re goalie made some stops.”
Nilsen made a huge close-range stop at the right post with 5:11 left, then watched the Warriors transition downfield where Ethan Keenan set up Moore’s second goal for Easton’s first three-goal lead at 9-6 with 4:14 to play.
“The first three should have been saves,” Nilsen said of North Caroline’s first three scores. “And then after that I picked up. I got a little warmer. Just started out slow. The last couple of games (opponents have) had like the first two (goals) and then the same kind of thing, I picked it up.”
North Caroline pulled within 9-7 when Schwartz set up McFayden’s second goal with 3:38 remaining. The Bulldogs had opportunities to get closer, but couldn’t capitalize on a 1-minute extra-man opportunity with 2:38 left, then watched Nilsen make another sparkling stop with 1:15 remaining.
Ethan Keenan capped the scoring with 19.8 seconds left for the 10-7 final.
Kent Island 13
Queen Anne’s 2
CENTREVILLE — Jamie Smith scored four goals and Shawn McMullen (assist) and Mike Ruffennach each netted a hat trick as the Buccaneers rolled past their county rival.
Jack Creighton had a pair of goals and two assists for Kent Island (4-0), which has outscored its opponents 60-7 this season. Harrison Williams had a goal for the Bucs. Nate Kratovil had three assists, Josh Raines had two, and Jack Mulligan and Justin Dodge had one apiece.
Kent Island goalies Kasey Heath and Cole Wynot had five and three saves, respectively.
