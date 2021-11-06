The offense had one of its biggest games of the season, and the defense continued to remain stingy.
And while those two areas impressed during her team’s latest victory, Easton High head field hockey coach Alli Szymanski has preferred to focus on the whole picture.
“I think we have really improved as an overall team,” Szymanski said. “Everyone has found their niche and it has been really awesome to watch the girls grow, not only individually, but as a team.”
The fifth-seeded Warriors extended its hot streak Friday afternoon, as Ella Chandler scored four goals and Hannah Greene added one during a 5-1 victory over fourth-seeded Huntingtown in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.
Easton (9-5), which after a 2-4 start to the year has now won eight of nine, advances to Thursday’s 2A state semifinals, where it will face top-seeded Glenelg at Paint Branch High in Burtonsville at 5:30 p.m.
“We talk a lot about doing your job,” Szymanski said. “We talked about the midfielders, ‘It’s your job to support the forwards; go back and play defense.’ Defense, your job is to protect (goalie) Aubrey (Lavezzo) in the goal. And forwards, your job is to score goals.’ And so everyone has gotten really good at their job.”
Among those who have really gotten good at their job has been a defensive unit, led by Lavezzo in goal, with Sydney Johnson and Lily Wieland starting in front of her. During its 8-1 hot streak, Lavezzo had company have notched four shutouts and only twice have allowed two goals in a game.
“Our defense has done really well, and there’s only two of them back there,” said Szymanski, who has also rotated Emily Dahlen into the mix. “A lot of teams play with three defenders back. And I think that speaks a lot for our midfielders.
“Our midfielders do a really great job of recovering back, you know Mia Wheatley and Kaila Regan and Maddi Spies,” Szymanski said. “And then Jordan Regan and Emily Branic pick up those balls right as they get cleared by those defenders and carry them down the field to our forwards.”
That combination was bidding for its fifth shutout of the season Friday before Huntingtown scored off a corner in the closing final minutes.
With senior Kat Knox creating opportunities, Easton took a 2-0 halftime lead and stretched that advantage to 4-0 in the third quarter.
“ Everybody has just been doing their job really well, and that’s what has helped us,” Szymanski said. “It flows together. Our defense makes a big stop, they get it to the midfielders, who transition and distribute to the forwards. And they really found the back of the cage (Friday).”
Glenelg advanced to Thursday’s state semifinal with a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Queen Anne’s County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.