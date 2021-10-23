EASTON — Saints Peter and Paul High’s Gennie Webb is one of the Eastern Shore’s most skilled field hockey players, while Evelyn Murphy is among its fastest.
Easton’s defense closed quickly on Webb and Murphy, as well as the Sabres’ other scoring talents Friday, with one of its more stingier efforts of the year during a 1-0 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“Our defense I think really stepped it up today and made some really crucial stops before the defensive 25 was even penetrated,” Easton head coach Alli Szymanski said after the Warriors won for the sixth time in seven games — three of those coming via shutout. “So that was really crucial. And I think our communication on our defense has improved immensely over this season. I think that has been really key in some of these wins.”
Webb has seemingly weaved her way through traffic at will this season, and Murphy as sprinted straight down the middle of the field at numerous times while pacing the Sabres (10-3). That tandem has also had plenty of passing options with the likes of Emmary Sweeney, Morgan Quade, Lexi Gordon and Catherine Langston.
But on Friday, it seemed every time Webb, Murphy or any other Sabre starting building speed they had company in a hurry, — sometimes attracting two or three defenders, including Mia Wheatley and Maddi Spies.
“They knew who we were,” Sabres head coach Debbie McQuaid said of Easton (7-5). “And we knew who we were supposed to mark.”
Among those the Sabres were supposed to keep a close eye on Easton senior Kat Knox, who ripped home the game’s lone goal from the stroke line with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the first half.
“Kat Knox capitalizes when she needed to, and she always does,” said McQuaid, who was head coach at Easton during Knox’s freshman and sophomore seasons.
“She has a phenomenal shot, which is why we have put her on the forward line,” Szymanski said of Knox. “She knows how to find the back of the cage. And it has been instrumental in our wins.”
Also instrumental for the Warriors was their movement to the ball.
“They were stepping to the ball really hard today,” Szymanski said. “It was really awesome to see. I think they did a really good job of being aggressive and I think they capitalized in the circle. In the offensive 25 it was quick. They weren’t waiting. They weren’t looking around. They knew exactly what to do with the ball.”
Among those knowing what to do was sophomore Emily Branic, who had several runs into the offensive end, and often seemed to be everywhere.
Easton had a chance to extend its lead in the fourth quarter, when Hannah Greene sent a hard shot that Ella Chandler just missed getting her stick near the right post with 9 minutes remaining.
But like Easton’s defense, Sts. Peter & Paul’s defense, led by Caroline Talucci and Evelyn and Kat Murphy, closed quickly and limited Warrior scoring chances.
“We had opportunities,” said McQuaid, whose team finished with six penalty corners to seven for Easton. “We didn’t capitalize. But our defense, Caroline Talucci, Everlyn and Kat Murphy, they kept us in the game.”
As did both team’s goalies, as Easton’s Aubrey Lavezzo made four saves and Vika Lafferty notched six for the Sabres.
Sts. Peter & Paul, which for the first time in school history went undefeated in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference this season, will be the No. 1 seed in the ESIAC playoffs and hosts Delmarva Christian on Tuesday. Easton awaits its draw in the Class 2A East Region II bracket.
“This was great,” McQuaid said. “Great game. Two good teams.”
K. Island 3, Q. Anne’s 2
CENTREVILLE — Megan Carpenter had two goals and an assist Thursday, as the Buccaneers edged the Lions in double overtime to clinch the North Bayside title.
Kent Island will host Pocomoke on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the Bayside Conference championship.
Brookey Betcher also scored for Kent Island.
