EASTON — If this is what Easton High’s boys’ lacrosse team looks like when it settles down, head coach Dennis Keenan may ban all pre-game hooting and hollering.
Hudson Royer scored four goals and set up four more, and Charlie Kaminskas and Drew Schmidt each added hat tricks Wednesday, as Easton outscored Parkside, 10-1, in the second half en route to a 14-5 victory in the early evening heat at Warrior Stadium.
“We had a good effort in the first half,” said Keenan, whose team battled the Rams to a 4-4 halftime tie. “Parkside was playing us great and then we just had to settle down.
“Give all the credit to Parkside for playing us tough in the first half,” Keenan continued. “(Easton assistant) Coach (Will) Schmidt made the adjustments on the offense in the second half and we settled down and started scoring.”
Kaminskas broke the 4-4 stalemate with a little under 8 minutes left in the third quarter when he converted a pass from Nate Butler. Just 1:26 later, Royer took a Kaminskas dish and snapped a left-handed shot past Rams goalie Nick Pastusak for a 6-4 lead. Royer added two more goals in a 1:16 window to widen the Warriors’ lead to 8-4 with 3:30 left in the third.
“I just felt like we needed something,” Royer said. “Something needed to happen.”
Less than a minute later, Royer found Schmidt for a goal, capping a 5-0 Warrior third period that gave the hosts a 9-4 cushion heading into the fourth.
“We started off the first half a little slow,” Royer said. “And we woke up in the second half, played a lot better. In the beginning I felt a little sluggish and then the second half I really picked it up.”
Butler (two goals, three assists) set up Schmidt’s second goal 2:10 into the fourth quarter to complete a 6-0 Easton scoring flurry that Parkside (3-2) finally ended on Liam Hart’s third goal of the game with 8:32 left.
“(Assistant) Coach (Kevin) Parks suggested going with our zone defense,” Keenan said of another halftime adjustment. “The kids stuck with the plan, and they (Parkside) didn’t have many possessions.”
Royer answered Hart’s goal with his fourth strike just 42 seconds later. Easton continued padding its lead, as Schmidt converted a Butler pass for a goal with 6:12 left. Butler scored off a Royer assist before Aidan Filion broke across from right wing and tucked a goal into the net with 1:12 to go for the 14-5 final.
Kaminskas gave Easton (4-1) a 1-0 lead 48 seconds into the game off a Royer feed. Royer then set up Butler for a two-goal Warrior lead.
But the Rams responded, as Hart scored twice 3 minutes apart to forge a 2-2 tie. Parkside took its only lead with 1:18 left in the first quarter, when Jacob Monar converted Sam Ball’s assist for a goal. Easton’s Tyler Rardin won the ensuing faceoff, broke downfield and snapped a shot off for a 3-3 tie.
The Warriors nudged back in front in the second minute of the second quarter as Schmidt set up Kaminskas. Again the Rams pulled even, as Luke Maciarello netted with equalizer 2:56 before halftime.
Easton goalie Jack Kilbourne finished with eight saves.
Softball
Colonel 5, Easton 0
AMERICAN CORNER — Makayla Newcomb spun a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 13 and walking just one, as the Colonels won their fifth straight.
Olivia Christopher and Kylie Rhinehardt (RBI) each had two hits for Colonel Richardson (8-2 overall, 2-0 North Bayside). Kendall Sann and Eileen Johnson had one hit and one RBI apiece.
Rebecca Wright doubled for Easton and took the loss.
Baseball
St. Michaels 6 Kent Island 0
ST. MICHAELS — Ethan Rash hurled a complete-game shutout, yielding six hits and a walk, while striking out three to lead the Saints.
Will Sherwood and Ryan Lawrence had two hits apiece for St. Michaels (6-4, 1-1). Hunter Gottleib, Henry Mullikin and Kyle Miller each had one hit for the Saints.
Colonel 15, Easton 5
AMERICAN CORNER — Chandler Tindall surrendered two hits and two runs over four innings as the Colonels stretched their winning streak to six.
Carter Walters went 3 for 4 for Colonel Richardson (9-1, 2-0) and Daniel Hesson was 2 for 3. Brayden Dadds, Conner Detrich, Jack Walls and Brennan Thomas each had hits for Colonel.
