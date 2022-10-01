EASTON — He was happy with the win that bumped his team’s record at 4-1 at the season’s midway point.
And while Easton High head football coach Matt Griffith talked about his team’s latest victory, he was also looking forward.
“The penalties and the missed opportunities,” Griffith said of what gnawed at him after the Warriors churned out 33-20 victory over North Caroline in Friday’s rain. “Because really good football teams find a way to execute those (chances) and to put teams away when they have the opportunity. I thought the kids played hard. But there’s a couple of little things we’ve got to fix and we’ll be better.”
North Caroline head coach James McCormick had similar feelings.
“Too many dropped fumbles on snaps and ridiculous stuff,” said McCormick after the Bulldogs’ modest two-game win streak was snapped, dropping them to 2-3. “In a game like this in the rain, you’ve got to protect the football. You’ve got to play field position. And you’ve got to be physical. Obviously we didn’t protect the football. We had poor field position. They took advantage of it and I think we got out-physicaled.”
In addition to losing two fumbles that resulted in 14 Warrior points, Kevin O’Connor inflicted the most damaged on the Bulldogs, carrying 25 times for a season-high 176 yards and two touchdowns, and completing 13 of 31 passes for 140 yards and three more TDs.
“The kid’s a grown man,” McCormick said of O’Connor, who has verbally committed to play at Duke University next year. “And he’s physical.
“One of our other keys coming in was don’t give up the big play,” McCormick added. “And we gave up three or four big plays. Against a team like this who’s pretty fundamentally sound and well-coached, you just can’t make those mistakes.”
On the game’s fourth play, O’Connor broke loose for a 61-yard gain. Five plays later he hit Jordan Nixon (7 receptions, 78 yards) for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Peyton Spies booted the extra point for a 7-0 Warrior lead with a little less than 9 minutes left in the first quarter.
Quarterback Nasai Bell then fumbled on North Caroline’s first play from scrimmage. Easton’s Grant Vogle recovered and two plays later, O’Connor connected with Chase Raab for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Spies’ PAT made it 14-0 with 8:34 to go in the quarter.
North Caroline appeared on the verge of deeper trouble on its next possession, when Bell mishandled the snap from center on a punt. But Bell retrieved the ball and connected with Markeil Chester for a 46-yard touchdown pass. Austin Lynn’s extra point cut Easton’s lead to 14-7 with 6 minutes still left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs closed within 14-13 just before the end of the quarter, when Bell (6 of 19, 123 yards) hit Zymear Smith for a 5-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal. North Caroline mishandled the snap from center on the extra-point attempt and Bell’s pass attempt fell incomplete.
“We slept walked out of the gate, gave them a quick 14 points.” McCormick said. “We came back, we competed. We just couldn’t close the door. We couldn’t get the ball back.”
North Caroline’s last four possessions of the first half started from its 29, 31, 13 and 40. The Bulldogs managed just two first downs — one coming via a penalty — punted on three possessions before the first-half clock ran out on the fourth.
Easton widened its lead late in the second quarter, and again it was the big play that stung the Bulldogs. O’Connor hit Nixon for a 14-yard gain, before breaking loose on a 33-yard touchdown run that extended the Warriors lead to 20-13 at halftime.
North Caroline’s offensive struggles continued after halftime, its average starting field position for the half, its own 25-yard line.
After a Bulldogs’ three-and-out started the half, Easton went on a 17-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with O’Connor running five yards around right end for a touchdown and a 26-13 lead with 4:56 left in the third.
“One thing Coach Matt and I worked on over the offseason, and just in practice throughout the season, is just having inside my head, ‘One, two, three go.’” O’Connor said. “If nothing’s there, go. We have more designed runs in general (this year). I just love when the ball’s in my hands because I feel I’m confident in my legs. I trust running or throwing really.”
Bell lost another snap on the Bulldogs’ next possession, and again Easton recovered and capitalized, as O’Connor hit Nixon for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Spies booted the extra point for a 33-13 lead with 3:19 remaining in the third quarter.
North Caroline responded with its longest scoring march of the game, driving 76 yards in 11 plays as Bell found Connor Kercheval for a 19-yard touchdown strike that pulled the Bulldogs within 33-20 19 seconds inside the fourth quarter.
The remainder of the game developed into a defensive struggled, with neither team scoring, though Caroline crossed into Warrior territory before Bell was intercepted by Chris Baynard on the game’s second-to-last play.
“Offensively we’re not very consistent right now,” said McCormick, which travels to Stephen Decatur (4-1) next Friday. “We need to get better. And we can’t give up the big plays. That’s really as simple as it gets.”
Easton travels to Queen Anne’s (5-0) next Friday.
“We’re improving,” O’Connor said. “But there’s still so much we can fix.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.