CENTREVILLE — Easton High’s Toby Mackall, Jordan Nixon and Kevin O’Connor strained to get through the line one last time.
They knew the final 28 yards of drama had the distance.
But as they turned their heads left, they watched the ball miss wide right.
“It was like heaven,” said Mackall after watching Queen Anne’s placekicker Seth Blackwell’s 28-yard field goal on the game’s final play drift right Friday night to seal a 28-26 Warrior victory filled with playoff flavor over the previously undefeated Lions.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Nixon, who came through an opening created by Mackall and almost blocked the attempt. “As he kicked it I turned around and seen it go wide. I could not believe it.”
Lined up on a Queen Anne’s guard, O’Connor tried prying his way through before turning and watching.
“Just unbelievable,” O’Connor said. “I’m just glad it went our way.”
This one could have gone either way in a clash that featured two of the state’s top players in Easton’s O’Connor — who has verbally committed to Duke University — and Queen Anne’s KJ Smothers, who put on a performance worthy of someone’s radar in Division I.
“I don’t know what college coaches look at in a running back, but if he’s not a D-1 running back, I don’t know what is,” said Lions head coach Al Waters, after watching his senior star carry 29 times for a season-high 344 yards that included touchdown runs of 53, 2, 1 and 12 yards. “I mean they (Easton) got nine guys in the box and we’re still running the ball.”
Warrior head coach Matt Griffith agreed.
“He’s a stud,” Griffith said of Smothers. “We’re hitting him left and right, bouncing off, and he just kept on rolling. Even when we knew what the play was we had trouble stopping it. You’re going to have to have 11 hats to the ball and you’re going to have to play perfect against him.”
There was no argument from the Warriors who spent a good portion of the game trying to tackle Smothers.
“He’s a dog,” Mackall said in an emphatic tone of respect. “He’s definitely a Division I football player. But we had to keep him inside instead of the outside so he couldn’t get out in space, Because he’s dangerous in space.”
“He’s exactly what you see,” O’Connor said. “He’s a dog. I’ve got the utmost respect for him.”
As did Queen Anne’s for O’Connor, who carried 14 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns, and completed 18 of 28 passes for 215 yards and a score.
“He’s a great athlete,” Waters said of Easton’s senior quarterback, who had a first-half run erased when he drew a penalty for hurdling a defender.
But Waters spread his praise of Easton further.
“We couldn’t block the nose guard; 55 (Marvin Foster) hurt us a little bit,” Waters said. “Their D-ends were aggressive. And truly I was more impressed with their offensive line. I think their o-line played great, especially in the first half. I know O’Connor gets all the glory, by all means, but I think the o-line really deserves the game ball.”
O’Connor slammed six yards around right end for a touchdown and Peyton Spies drilled the first of his four point-after kicks to give Easton a 7-0 lead with 42 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Eleven seconds into the second quarter, Smothers found space around the left side and blazed 53 yards for a touchdown. Blackwell’s point-after kick forged the game’s only tie at 7-7.
The Warriors answered as O’Connor hit Colin Mooney for 18 yards and Chris Baynard for 19 before Nixon (7 receptions, 78 yards) hauled in a 19-yard scoring strike with a little less than 11 minutes left in the first half.
Queen Anne’s (5-1) looked ready to respond, driving from its 40 to the Easton 12. But on fourth-and-two, the Lions were whistled for a false start, bringing on Blackwell, who missed a 36-yard field goal attempt with 7:01 remaining before intermission.
Easton extended its lead on its next possession, going 80 yards on 14 plays that was capped by O’Connor’s 1-yard plunge and Spies’ PAT for a 21-7 lead with 3:04 to go in the first half.
“Tonight in the first half they were the better team,” Waters said. “I thought we were the better team in the second half. But just not good enough. Easton deserved the win.”
But Queen Anne’s, which had already logged comeback wins against North Caroline and Parkside this season, went into rally mode again in the second half.
Smothers carried on seven consecutive plays, the last covering 2 yards for a touchdown that — along with Blackwell’s extra point — drew the Lions within 21-14 with 9:43 left in the third.
Easton’s ensuing possession ended with its lone turnover of the game, when the Lions recovered Dustin Blue’s fumble at their 45.
After a 6-yard gain by Ashton Siwald, Smothers again went to work, carrying nine straight times, the last from a yard out on fourth-and goal with 4:03 left in the third, getting Queen Anne’s within 21-20. But O’Connor blocked the extra point, keeping the Warriors ahead.
Easton almost lost a second fumble when Brandon Jenkins (15 carries, 66 yards) lost the ball, but was ruled down after a 14-yard gain to the Lions 19. Two plays after a facemask penalty against Queen Anne’s, O’Connor ran seven yards around right end for a touchdown. Spies’ PAT put Easton up 28-20 with 29 seconds left in the third.
“This was just a heavyweight fight, going back and forth, punching at each other,” Griffith said.
Queen Anne’s came back with yet another counter punch, cobbling together a 61-yard scoring march that ended — after a roughing-the-passer flag on Easton — with Smothers scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run through the right side. The Lions went for the game-tying two-point conversion. But under pressure from Nixon, Queen Anne’s quarterback Devin Wright’s pass went off the finger tips of Smothers, keeping Easton in front at 28-26 with 9:45 remaining.
Easton ate more than 3 minutes of clock before O’Connor threw incomplete on fourth-and-30 from the Lions’ 38.
“We could have punted there but I think it would have gone in the end zone,” Griffith said.
Queen Anne’s took over at its 38 with 6:18 left, and pushed into Easton territory on Siwald’s 20-yard gain. Smothers continued to get touches. Easton limited the big play, though Smothers’ 7-yard pickup on fourth-and-two kept the Lions’ drive alive at the Warrior 15.
Smothers gained eight yards on first down. After a false start against the Lions, Smothers was stopped for a 1-yard gain. Queen Anne’s let the clock run down to two seconds before calling time and sending out its field-goal unit.
“We had a blocked extra point earlier,” Griffith said. “We had a block called on. If you look we were actually pretty close to blocking that one again. But that could have been part of the reason we had pressure coming to his face. You see somebody running at you; I’m not a kicker. No thanks.”
Waters had no regrets trying the field goal and had plenty of confidence in Blackwell.
“We could have called timeout and ran for it on fourth down,” Waters said. “But Seth is good in practice (from) 40 yards. I think the first kick got in his head a little bit. The (missed second-quarter) field goal, it was a bad snap so that has a little bit to do with it too. But our goal was to get close enough to kick the game-winning field goal, to win by one because we only stopped Easton one time.”
After the postgame handshake line was finished, Griffith and Waters met again near midfield, agreeing the game had been outstanding in many ways.
“What a great high school football game. Unbelievable,” Griffith said. “Coach Waters and I said the same thing after. These types of games is what gets you ready for the postseason. And everybody’s there now. It’s good experience for our kids. It’s a young group, still finding their way. This is a good night for us. Anytime you beat a good football team like Queen Anne’s, it’s a positive thing that keeps you rolling.”
Field Hockey
Kent Island 9 Arundel 0
STEVENSVILLE — Willow Yost had two goals and two assists, and Brookey Betcher and Megan Carpenter each had two goals and one assist Friday, as the Buccaneers blanked the defending Class 3A state champions.
Ava Ravabakhah and Jamie Tranquill each had a goal for Kent Island, and Rhianna Hoffner, Jordan O’Connor and Bri Riska had an assist apiece. Kent Island goalie Maggie Holson made one save.
