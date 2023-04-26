EASTON —Easton High’s boys’ lacrosse team crowded into the storage shed that serves as its quasi-locker room at halftime Wednesday night.
Before head coach Dennis Keenan and his assistants said a word, the Warriors were already warning themselves about how defending Class 2A state champion Kent Island had rallied to defeat Archbishop Spalding and Urbana.
The Buccaneers rallied again Wednesday night. But this one fell short.
Easton built a six-goal lead early in the third quarter, then watched Kent Island close within one with a little under 7 minutes remaining before Hudson Royer completed his hat trick with 54.4 seconds left to seal a 9-7 victory over the Buccaneers.
“It feels really good to take down the reigning champs,” said Warrior goalie Jack Kilbourne, who made 14 saves as Easton won its seventh straight game. “I was kind of visioning this like yesterday and all throughout today. I was just trying to picture me making that save. And then it just finally came true.”
Kilbourne held the Buccaneers (7-2 overall, 1-1 North Bayside) to two first-quarter goals before shutting them out in the second quarter. By the time halftime arrived, Easton was holding a 7-2 lead.
But before Keenan and assistants Will Schmidt and Kevin Parks reached the entrance way to the storage shed, the Warriors were cautioning each other.
“Honestly we knew that was going to happen watching their last couple of games against Spalding and Urbana,” senior captain Nate Butler said of the Buccaneers, who rallied to defeat Spalding 9-8 on April 17 and on Monday put together another big comeback for an 11-10 victory over Urbana. “We just had to fight. Take possessions, value the ball and just keep that clock going until it hit zero.”
Before it hit zero though, Kent Island began trimming its deficit.
Tyler Rardin (two goals) gave Easton an 8-2 lead 2:50 into the third quarter to cap a string of five straight Warrior goals.
But Owen Wynot (two goals) started a Bucs’ rally with a goal with 4:43 left in the third. Just 1:30 later, Mark Rees scored his second goal of the game, shaving Easton’s lead to four. Tucker Claxton (two goals, assist) followed 59 seconds after that with a goal, pulling Kent Island within 8-5.
Easton maintained its three-goal cushion entering the fourth quarter. The Bucs delivered another quick one-two punch, with Micah Quinn and Wynot scoring less than 2 minutes apart, whittling Easton’s lead to 8-7 with 6:49 left.
But Kent Island could not net the equalizer before Easton gained possession on an offsides call against the Bucs with 2:10 remaining, worked the ball around while killing the clock before Royer came in from the left side and parked an insurance goal past Bucs goalie Kasey Heath (12 saves) with under a minute to play.
“You can say we’re built for this,” Kent Island head coach Bobby Woolley said of his team’s comeback ability. “No team is built for a five-goal deficit. I think we’ve been fortunate enough to get out of the ones we got. These situations are ones we are absolutely looking to change.
“We need to hit on better cylinders early in games,” Woolley continued. “We’ve got to finish our shots. We had a boat-load of opportunities first, second quarter that we didn’t finish. Got to hit those. Inside looks. Doorstep offers. Goalie (Kilbourne) played a really good game.”
Tony Ferreira gave Easton (7-1, 2-0) a 1-0 lead in the game’s third minute. Just 8 seconds later, Rardin won a faceoff, sped downfield and scored for two-goal edge.
Rees got Kent Island on the board 47 seconds later. Royer scored off a Drew Schmidt assist to restore Easton’s two-goal lead. Again the Bucs answered quickly, Claxton scoring 31 seconds later to make it 3-2.
But the Warriors steadily began opening their lead.
Aidan Filion scored with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter for a 4-2 lead. Sabin Long converted a Butler dish for a 5-2 lead with 9:17 left in the second quarter. Royer set up Butler 61 seconds later before Schmidt fed Royer for a goal and a 7-2 halftime lead.
“Feels great,” Butler said. “You know, state champs last year. Coming in we felt like we had a great chance. I just felt like what we were doing, how our practices were going, I felt like we could keep it going into this game.”
Easton can inch closer to the North Bayside championship Friday when it plays at Queen Anne’s.
“Beat them for the first time in a long time,” said Keenan, who estimated it’s been about 15 years since the Warriors’ last win over Kent Island. “But the season’s not over. We got to focus on Queen Anne’s on Friday, North Caroline next week and (Saints) Peter and Paul. It’s a good win. Good for the program. Good for the team.”
