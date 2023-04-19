EASTON — Olivia Orrell had already come up big at the plate.
Four innings later, she came up even bigger in the field.
Parkside High’s softball team looked ready to pad a one-run lead in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday, putting runners on third and second with one out. Blaire Smith then roped a line drive that went in and out of Orrell’s glove. But the Warrior sophomore third baseman quickly recovered, grabbing the ball, holding the runners, before firing a strike to first base for the second out.
Warrior starting pitcher Rebecca Wright induced the next hitter into an inning-ending groundout, then hit a sacrifice fly to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth, giving Easton a 4-2 victory over the Rams.
“That’s huge,” Easton head coach Jen Powell said of Orrell’s fifth-inning gem at third. “We try and work on recovery plays at practice and she’s a very level-headed kid. When it comes to it, if something happens she just stays with it and makes other things happen. Not uncharacteristic for her, but definitely as a sophomore a huge head’s up play to make that happen.”
Winners of three straight, Parkside (5-4) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Susan Gormley singled and scored three batters later on Brecklyn Bounds’ single to center field.
Easton (6-4) answered in the home fifth, when Orrell launched the first offering she saw from Brooke Bounds over the left-field fence for a solo home run and a 1-1 tie.
Wright (4-4) retired six of the next seven batters she faced.
But the Rams edged back in front in the fourth. Brecklyn Bounds hit a leadoff double to left. Mia Rogers followed with a shot toward the left center-field gap that Warrior left fielder Leigha Bosley made a nice running grab on. Wright got Lainie Davidson to pop out third. Brooke Bounds then belted a double to left-center that plated Brecklyn Bounds for a 2-1 Rams lead. Wright got Pyper Bireley on a fly out to right to end the inning.
Parkside threatened to increase its lead in the fifth. Rieley Lane singled sharply to center. Wright got Gormley on a called third strike. Riley Parsons singled. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Smith then hit her hot shot to Orrell, who played the ball like a veteran and got the second out before Wright got Brecklyn Bounds on a ground out to second for the final out.
“Rebecca did a great job,” said Powell, whose senior starter allowed seven hits, but only two runs over five innings, striking out two and walking one. “She threw the other day. We’ve got another game tomorrow. Coming in here today, being able to hold it down for five (innings), it’s all I can ask.”
The Warriors pieced together their game-winning rally in the bottom of the fifth.
With one out, Sumayah Wilkins deadened a beautiful bunt just up the third-base line the Rams couldn’t make a play on. Sam Mason walked. Wilkins and Mason advanced one base on a wild pitch. Orrell walked to load the bases. Freshman Samantha Townsend followed by mashing an 0-1 pitch to the left-field fence, scoring Wilkins and Mason for a 3-2 lead.
Janiya Corbin relieved Brooke Bounds and was greeted by Wright’s sacrifice fly to right that plated Orrell with Easton’s fourth run.
Townsend relieved Wright to start the sixth and retired all six batters she faced, getting one strikeout and five groundouts to earn the save.
“Big double and two innings (of relief). Love having Sam here,” Powell said. “Another one that keeps composure. For a freshman going into that situation, you can look at her and she’s just, ‘I’m composed. I’m going to do my job up here, let my defense help.’ She did a great job at that.
“Going into a pressure situation, we need runs,” Powell continued. “Being able to hit a double to put us ahead, again as a freshman, having that type of head on her shoulders is huge.”
Colonel 22 Snow Hill 0
AMERICAN CORNER — Ally Taylor had four hits and drove in three RBIs and Olivia Christopher had three hits and three RBIs as the Colonels improved to 10-3.
Makayla Newcomb picked up the win, yielding three hits and no walks over five innings. Newcomb struck out seven.
Kara Staehli (two RBIs) and Clarissa Peugh each had three hits, and Kylie Rhinehardt, Kendall Sann and Aubrey Taylor (two RBIs) had two hits apiece.
North Caroline 17 J.M. Bennett 0
RIDGELY — Emma Beales and Natellie Newman combined for a perfect game as the Bulldogs won their fourth straight.
Lillian Williams, Maddie Porter, Katelyn Tribbitt and Anna Hutchison each had two hits for North Caroline (6-4).
North Dorchester 23 Crisfield 0
SHILOH — The Eagles racked up 27 hits and winning pitcher Maddie Nagel struck out 10 in a complete-game shutout as North Dorchester remained unbeaten.
Anna Hopkins, Emilee Cohee, Mackenzie Lewis, Maggie Hubbard, Nagel, Bailie Dickinson and Jewels Vroman each had multiple-hit games for North Dorchester (11-0). Brooke Outten, Chayla Creighton, Rilynn Blake and Averi Warfield had one hit apiece.
Baseball
St. Michaels 8 Mardela 3
ST. MICHAELS — Will Sherwood hurled a complete game, yielding eight hits but just three runs to lead the Saints.
Sherwood finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts and walked two.
Kyle Miller was 3 for 3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored for St. Michaels (8-5). Connor Wheeler was 1 for 3 with a run scored, Ethan Royer had a hit and a run scored, and Ryan Lawrence doubled and scored once.
North Dorchester 24 Crisfield 0
SHILOH — Amarion Nutter went 3 for 3 with a triple, four runs scored and two RBIs, and Wes Windsor was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored to power the Eagles.
Landon Abey was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for North Dorchester and leadoff man Vernon Price scored five times. Jordan Harding was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Sophomore TJ Leonard in his varsity pitching debut, threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out six. Leonard threw just 55 pitches.
Colonel 12 Snow Hill 2
AMERICAN CORNER — Brayden Dadds struck out seven and allowed five hits over six innings as Colonel improved to 12-1.
Carter Walters was 3 for 3 with an RBI for Colonel and Chandler Tindall, Camron Gondeck, and Daniel Hesson (three RBIs) each had two hits. Conner Detrich and Manny Wallace also hit safely for the Colonels.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Easton 10 J.M. Bennett 6
EASTON — Drew Schmidt had four goals and an assist, and Nate Butler netted a pair of goals and two assists as the Warriors won their sixth straight.
Tyler Rardin had two goals for Easton (6-1), which handed the Clippers (6-2) just their second loss of the season. Aidan Filion (two assists) and Charlie Kaminskas each had one goal. Warrior goalie Jack Kilbourne made six saves.
Gunston 5 Salisbury School 4
CENTREVILLE — Jaden Mahaffey’s goal lifted the Herons in double overtime in an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference game.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Gunston 19 Salisbury School 14
SALISBURY — Sophia Kent had six goals, and Layla Kent and Julia McClary had five apiece to lead the Herons to their first ESIAC win of the season.
