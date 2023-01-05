EASTON — With two freshmen in the starting lineup, Easton High girls’ head basketball coach Lesley Staehli thought it might take a bit of time before her team got into a groove this season.
She was right.
The Warriors lost their first two games of the season and haven’t lost since, as Kate Adelman and Serenity Velez each scored 11 points Thursday night to pace a 56-39 victory over North Caroline, pushing Easton’s win streak to six.
“I think now we’re playing as a team,” said Staehli after the Warriors improved to 6-2 overall, 4-1 North Bayside. “We’re running our sets, we’re just not scrambling.
“At the beginning of the year we were still learning,” Staehli continued. “With the two freshmen starting (Damiya Henry and Velez) it’s a learning process for them to learn the plays and stuff. Now, with the repetition in practice, they’ve been doing an excellent job running plays, waiting for the perfect moment to score, instead of just throwing the ball up.”
Staehli has inserted Adelman into the starting lineup three times this season, and it paid off again last night, as the junior guard drained three of the Warriors’ six first-half 3-pointers for a 33-13 halftime bulge.
“Kate Adelman was on fire,” Staehli said. “And last game (a 46-41 victory over Queen Anne’s on Tuesday) she was on fire. She had three or four threes last game. They kind of rolled right into tonight’s game.
“She’s usually not a starter, but starting her was a huge difference tonight,” Staehli added. “She’s tough on defense, tough on offense.”
Easton’s Brooke Howard drilled a 3-pointer to open the game, then watched Adelman score the Warriors’ next eight points — six coming on back-to-back 3-pointers — for an 11-2 lead with 3:12 left in the first quarter. Henry (10 points, 10 rebounds) scored on a follow to extend Easton’s early blitz to 13-2 before Selaya Garrison splashed a jump shot to end North Caroline’s 4-plus minute scoring drought. Velez answered with Easton’s fourth trey of the quarter for a 16-4 lead.
The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-3), who were bidding for back-to-back victories for only the second time this season, pared their deficit to 17-10 on two Garrison free throws 1:40 into the second quarter.
But Easton blew the game open with a 16-3 run over the final 6 minutes of the first half, punctuated by consecutive 3-pointers from Adelman and Howard, for a a 20-point halftime cushion.
“You can’t play zero-zero ball after you’ve already been down 20,” North Caroline head coach Rick Weber said. “That’s something they have to learn. That’s something we’ve been working on because we get down fast and have to fight back. But you can’t come into Easton like this and play a good team. Whether you’re playing Easton, Kent Island, or anybody, you can’t dig yourself a hole and come back out of it like that.”
Velez’s fastbreak layup gave the Warriors a 39-16 lead a minute into the third quarter. That lead balloon to as much as 26 at 45-19 with 2:20 left in the third.
“They’ve grown since then,” Staehli said of the season-opening losses to Kent Island and Parkside. “I think they came out hungry and wanted it. They don’t want to lose anymore. And I think the Queen Anne’s victory boosted their confidence.”
Weber, who watched Ashley Kercheval score a team-high 10 points, liked the Bulldogs’ fight, but nodded toward the free-throw line , where North Caroline was just 3 of 18.
“We haven’t been a good free-throw shooting team this year,” said Weber, who watched Easton convert 6 of 10 from the line. “And going into this game it sure didn’t help. It’s just something we have to work on for the next time around.”
Maya Hawkins Bailey and Siang Sama each had 10 rebounds for Easton.
Kent Island 67 Colonel 32
STEVENSVILLE — Alivia Hanesworth scored a team-high 23 points as the Buccaneers improved to 8-0, 6-0.
Lillian Dauses had 18 points for Kent Island and Caroline Cavanaugh dished 11 assists.
Queen Anne’s 53 Cambridge-SD 39
CENTREVILLE — Kendal Nagle’s 15 points and six steals led the Lions, who bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Easton.
Lucy Taylor had 12 points for Queen Anne’s, and Baillie Pinder added nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.
SSPP 54 Salisbury Christian 6
SALISBURY — Morgan Quade scored 15 points and Hattie Messick finished with 10 as the Sabres improved to 5-2 in their Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference opener Thursday.
On Wednesday, Saints Peter & Paul defeated Beth Tfiloh, 37-28,behind Messick’s 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Quade had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Samantha Murphy had 10 points, six rebounds and five steasl.
Boys’ Basketball
Easton 64 North Caroline 50
RIDGELY — Toby Mackall scored 17 points and Shaun Moody had 16 to lead the Warriors. Jordan Nixon and Marshall Bailey added 13 points apiece for Easton.
Queen Anne’s 68, Cambridge-SD 37
CENTREVILLE — Jai Roy had 15 points and Nickai Gross came through with 14 for the North Bayside-leading Lions. KJ Smothers scored 13 for Queen Anne’s.
SSPP 66 Salisbury Christian 33
SALISBURY — Garett Hemingway scored 22 points and Davis Kimminau 15 as the Sabres rolled.
Kent Island 56, Col. Richardson 53
AMERICAN CORNER — Aaron Robinson netted 30 points to lead the Buccaneers
Manny Wallace scored 12 and Cam Lake 11 for the Colonels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.