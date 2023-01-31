EASTON — Every little thing Easton High’s girls’ basketball team has been working on surfaced in the first half.
And that proved to be more than enough.
Serenity Velez scored a game-high 16 points, Ty Moody and Damiya Henry each had double-doubles, and the Warriors built a commanding 29-point halftime lead Tuesday night on the way to a 70-45 victory over undermanned Queen Anne’s.
“The first half of that is what we’ve been practicing,” said Easton head coach Lesley Staehli, whose team has won 12 of 13, including its last three. “They were just playing as a team. They were setting screens. They were rolling. Every little thing we’ve been working out all this year showed in that first half. I don’t think I’ve seen them play that well.”
Velez scored Easton’s first six points in the opening 2 minutes, but Sierra Lester’s set shot pulled Queen Anne’s (11-4 overall, 10-3 North Bayside) within 6-4 with just under 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Lions though wouldn’t score another field goal the rest of the period while Easton (12-3, 10-2) went on a 13-0 run to carry a 19-5 lead into the second quarter.
“We’re playing through adversity right now and we just got to step up,” said Queen Anne’s head coach Mike Kern, who was minus three starters and had just two reserves in uniform. “We didn’t have a very good first half. We won the second half (30-26), but we’ve got to start a little better. And defensively we didn’t do a good job.”
Two more Velez drives sandwiched around a Siang Sama free throw extended the Warriors’ lead to 24-5 with 7:16 to go in the second quarter. Queen Anne’s finally ended its drought from the floor when Lester scored on a follow 11 seconds later.
Easton continued attacking the basket, drawing fouls and converting on its fast-break game. Maya Hawkins-Bailey’s two free throws and Sama’s transition layup fattened the lead to 29-7. Brooke Howard’s 3-pointer widened the cushion to 34-11. A pair of Kendall Nagle free throws and a Baillie Pinder foul shot trimmed Queen Anne’s deficit to 36-15. But the Warriors closed the first half on an 8-0 run for a 44-15 lead at the break.
“It’s tough when you are missing starters out there,” Kern said. “But we’ll get there. We just have to keep plugging along, trying to get better every day.”
The Lions outscored Easton, 16-7, over the first 5 minutes of the third quarter to get within 51-31, and finished the period outscoring the Warriors 20-13.
“I think we get lackadaisical,” said Staehli of her team’s second half. “We get tired. And we’re trying to get other players in and then they get all confused on who’s where and stuff like that. And we threw them out of position. With that lead I think we were lazy going into that third and fourth quarter.”
Queen Anne’s reduced its deficit to 21 when Emily Rendulic (11 points), who was called up from junior varsity, scored with 3:15 left in the game. But Easton answered with an 8-0 run to restore its 29-point bulge.
Moody finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Henry had 13 points and 10 boards.
Nagle led the Lions with 12 points.
Kent Island 94 St. Michaels 4
ST. MICHAELS — Alivia Hanesworth scored 21 and Lacey Dauses and Ellie Burnside each had 17 to lead the unbeaten Buccaneers.
Boys’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 51, Easton 45
CENTREVILLE — Collin Woolford had 12 points and Nate Ford 10 as the Lions remained undefeated in the North Bayside.
Kent Island 74, St. Michaels 61
ST. MICHAELS — Johnny Mautz scored 27 and Nakhi Miller 21 as the Saints fell to Kent Island.
