SHILOH — With a little over three weeks remaining in the regular season, Easton High’s boys’ basketball team — much like everyone else — is trying to build momentum heading into the playoffs.
But after holding the lead for much of the first half Thursday night, the Warriors seemed to lose steam as North Dorchester used a 19-9 run to close the second quarter for a four-point halftime lead.
“At the end of the second quarter our energy was off real bad,” Easton head coach Dionte Hynson said. “So we had a little come-to-Jesus meeting in the locker room. And they responded well.”
The Warriors cranked up their defensive intensity and pushed their transition game into another gear to fuel a game-changing 30-9 third quarter, catapulting them to an 88-68 victory over the Eagles.
“We came out a little slow, not doing what we were supposed to be do,” said Easton senior Jordan Nixon, who led all scorers with 28 points. “We were playing at their pace instead of making them play at our pace. Once we got that in our heads we started running the floor, looking up once we got the rebound, and it all started coming together for us.”
North Dorchester (7-7 overall, 6-6 North Bayside) trailed 27-21 with a little under 5 minutes remaining in the first half before going on its 19-9 tear that featured 3-pointers from Vernon Price, Franchise Friend and two from Nasir Polk (21 points).
But led by Shaun Moody, Easton’s defense became more aggressive and turned Eagle turnovers into transition buckets.
“We had a conversation about playing like a team and playing like ourselves; playing how we play at practice,” said Moody, who finished with 20 points. “We just wanted that win. The difference was we just started playing like a team.”
Moody, Nixon and senior Toby Mackall acccounted for 28 points during Easton’s 30-9 third quarter spree, with Mackall drilling three 3-pointers.
“Their defense in the third quarter was the best we’ve played since maybe the Christmas tournament against Caesar Rodney (Delaware),” Hynson said after his team outscored North Dorchester, 52-18 in the second half. “It starts all on defense for us. We started defensive rebounding and running the fastbreak.
And Moody, who picked up two first-half fouls, again became more active with his hands, making steals and forcing turnovers, which led to fastbreak baskets for he and Nixon.
“Shaun, it’s a gift and a curse with him,” Hynson said of his junior guard’s defensive play. “You want him to be aggressive because if he’s not aggressive he can’t play his game. But the energy in the third quarter, I loved it. We just got to keep it up.”
A Nixon layup and a Moody free throw gave Easton a 44-42 lead with 5:34 left in the third quarter. Polk’s basket with just under 5 minutes left in the third forged a 44-44 tie. But the Warriors outscored the Eagles 19-5 over the final 4:50 of the third quarter to take a 66-49 lead.
Nixon canned a 3-pointer from the baseline to bump Easton’s lead to 20 with 40 seconds elapsed in the fourth quarter. And while North Dorchester’s Javeon Hudson scored nine of his team-high 27 points in the final quarter, the Eagles couldn’t get any closer than 15 the rest of the way.
“They played a 2-2-1 and we did fine with it the first half,” North Dorchester head coach Robert Smith said of Easton. “But the second half, they played it again and they turned the intensity up, and we weren’t able to match it. And was started with turnovers. That was the deciding factor, because it was 40-36 at the half. And they sped the game up a little bit, but we didn’t counter that. We started rushing, got sloppy. Their transition game killed us.”
Queen Anne's 86, Kent County 60
CENTREVILLE — Vincent Gilberto had 20 points and Amirr Coles scored 17 to lead the Lions.
Girls’ Basketball
Kent Island 47 North Caroline 28
STEVENSVILLE — Alivia Hanesworth scored 18 points and freshman Lacey Dauses had 14 as the Buccaneers improved to 15-0, 11-0. Lilli Dauses finished with 11 points for Kent Island.
Easton 51 North Dorchester 12
EASTON — Damiya Henry had 18 points and 10 rebounds, pacing the Warriors to their second straight win. Serenity Velez netted nine points for Easton (11-3, 9-2), and Siang Sama hauled in 12 rebounds.
Queen Anne’s 40 Kent County 38
CENTREVILLE — Lucy Taylor had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Lions slipped past the Trojans. Baillie Pinder finished with eight points and 11 boards for Queen Anne’s.
