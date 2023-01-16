WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.
Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game.
Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.
“This was a big win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When you’re .500, every win is a big win.”
Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 32 points. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, but struggled from the field, where he was only 5 for 20.
The Warriors trailed 106-105 when Curry made a fall-away 3-pointer against a double team. He made another basket, assisted on the next, and hit a 3-pointer to put the Warriors in front 115-111 with 3:58 to play. Curry made another step-back 3 with 2:01 to play and Poole hit one with 1:29 to play to vault Golden State in front 123-114.
“I thought that late surge was great,” Green said. “At times, I thought we were doing a pretty good job and it wasn’t falling our way. They were hitting crazy shots. But we stuck with it.”
The Wizards reached their biggest lead of the night, 89-80, following a Deni Avdija layup with 4:33 to play in the third quarter. But the Warriors quickly closed back within two points at 93-91 on a Curry 3-pointer, then tied the game on an Anthony Lamb layup. Neither team maintained a lead for more than a spurt through the first three quarters, which had 12 ties and 12 lead changes and finished tied, 93-93.
“(It) was kind of a gritty, dig deep type of night,” Curry said. “A big win for us.”
Three players dominated the first half. Poole scored 26 points on 10 for 13 shooting, Curry added 21, and Porzingis scored 25 points, his most for a game in January, in the first two quarters. Only Porzingis reached double figures for the Wizards in the first half. He was held to seven points in the second half.
“They started to wear on him,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Draymond is one of the best defenders in the league for a reason.”
Washington led by six at one point, Golden State by seven, before the first half ended with the Warriors ahead 69-64.
COACHES FLATTERED TO PLAY ON MLK DAY
Both coaches were reverent when asked pregame about playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Think about a guy, 35 years old, it really puts things in perspective from where I sit,” said the 47-year-old Unseld. “His ability to command a movement, to change things socially, around the world, not just in this country. Those things take time. Still a work in progress.
“But dramatically different than it was one generation ago. Things that I take for granted, my parents couldn’t do. Not only because it wasn’t safe to do, it wasn’t legal. To put that in perspective is really mind-blowing.”
Kerr said he is always excited to see “American history” right in front of him during visits to the nation’s capital. This trip included playing on the holiday and visiting the White House in succession.
“We try to preach perspective a lot with our players, but we all get wrapped up in the season and the results of every game, sometimes they seem so important,” Kerr said. “It’s good to have a couple days like this where you’re reminded of what’s really important and how lucky we all are to be doing what we’re doing.”
TIP-INS
Warriors: G Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury management) sat out the second game of a back-to-back Monday. ... The defending champions will visit the White House on Tuesday.
Wizards: G Bradley Beal (left hamstring) missed his fifth consecutive game. Unseld said Beal still needs more “exposure” to contact before returning. ... Martin Luther King III; his wife, Arndrea Waters King; and Yolanda Renee King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter, were honored at midcourt after the first quarter. They received Wizards and Warriors jerseys in addition to a standing ovation.
UP NEXT
Warriors: Visit Boston on Thursday night.
Wizards: At New York on Wednesday night.
Raptors 123, Knicks 121
NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and Toronto recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett’s tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat New York.
Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson’s missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory.
O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-pointers in overtime as Toronto built a six-point lead, but New York nearly erased that in the final minute.
Barrett, who is from Toronto, scored 32 points and Brunson had 26 for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.
Celtics 130, Hornets 118
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 51 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Boston beat Charlotte for the second time in three days.
Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for the Celtics.
Tatum was 15 of 23 from the field and 14 of 14 from the foul line.
Jalen McDaniels led the Hornets with a career-high 26 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. LaMelo Ball finished with 25 points on 8-of-23 shooting.
Bucks 132, Pacers 119
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and Milwaukee beat Indiana without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise.
Holiday shot 13 of 19 overall and 5 of 8 from 3-point range while collecting his third straight double-double.
Myles Turner returned for Indiana after missing three games with back spasms and scored 30 points. T.J. McConnell added a career-high 29 points and had nine assists.
Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 30 points, Jarrett Allen added 24 and Cleveland rallied in the fourth quarter with star Donovan Mitchell injured on the bench to beat New Orleans.
Mitchell scored 11 points in 22 minutes before sitting out the fourth with a strained left groin.
The Pelicans were once again without stars Zion Williamson (strained hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (bruised toe).
C,J. McCollum scored 25 and and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans.
Hawks 121, Heat 113
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as Atlanta held off Miami’s comeback attempt.
Trae Young added 24 points as the Hawks, who never trailed, moved back to .500 with the win.
Miami had its three-game winning streak end despite Jimmy Butler’s 34 points. Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Jazz 126, Timberwolves 125
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Utah rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Minnesota.
Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double digits in its third win in four games.
Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota.
Kyle Anderson had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Timberwolves, who lost Rudy Gobert to lingering groin soreness early in the game.
