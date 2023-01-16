Warriors Wizards Basketball

Washington’s Delon Wright passes the ball as Golden State’s Draymond Green defends during Monday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.


