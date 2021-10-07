EASTON — Easton High’s girls’ soccer team lost a load of offense from last spring with the graduation of scoring standouts Julia Hammons and Lily Osborne.
The Warriors also lost a number of key pieces on the defensive half, and as a result, first-year head coach Megan Joy has been stringing that unit along this year.
“The biggest thing at practice, I made all my defenders hold a string and they had to practice formation,” Joy said. “That’s all we’ve been doing and it really paid off for Queen Anne’s.”
Easton just missed pulling an upset Tuesday, losing to the Lions 3-2 in overtime.
That unit was almost air-tight though Thursday, as keeper Yuliana Jimenez rarely touched the ball during the Warriors’ 10-0 victory over North Dorchester.
“We’re a strong team,” Joy said after Easton improved to 4-5 overall, 3-2 North Bayside. “And I think people expected Easton (to be down) with all of our injuries, and people that keep getting injured. But we’re still a strong team no matter. It’s not about speed. It’s about being strong, passing to feet, and having a strong line.”
Easton also got one of its stronger offensive efforts of the season against the winless Eagles (0-7, 0-7). North Dorchester keeper Miranda Crist made half a dozen stops early, but the Warriors played the bulk of the first half in the Eagles’ end, building a 7-0 lead.
Corinne Mead put Easton up 1-0 in the 15th minute, scoring on a direct kick from about 25 yards out. McKenna Pritchett then started a six-goal avalanche over the final 14:40 with a strike, as the Warriors continuously worked themselves open in front of the goal.
Emily Currie scored from about 15 yards out, then parked a second goal in from right wing for a 4-0 lead with 10:45 left in the first half. Addison Chandler’s goal 5 minutes later bumped that advantage to five goals, before Katelyn Martin netted a pair of goals in the closing 2 minutes.
“I think a lot of girls that are on offense didn’t expect to be,” Joy said. “And then they’re realizing how they’re flourishing. Despite injuries we’re still coming out strong.”
Joy rotated players to different positions in the second half, when Easton tacked on three more goals. Martin completed her hat trick 7 minutes into the second half, and Caroline Nagel and Jill Esterson each scored late.
“The last game really showed how we were going to play this game,” Joy said. “Coming from someone who played here and graduated in 2015, Queen Anne’s always beat us. So seeing how strong we came out at that game really just shows we can win (in the) playoffs and win the games coming up. I’m excited.”
