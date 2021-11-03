EASTON — Jen Powell has stressed the importance of talking throughout the season.
Sometimes it’s just takes awhile to sink in.
And Tuesday night was one of those times.
“Coach Powell all season, always has a joke, she’s like, ‘If you talk you’ll play better,’” junior libero Sam Mason said of Easton High’s head volleyball coach. “‘And you play good when you talk. Talk and see what happens.’ And tonight she looked at us, she was like, ‘You guys talk.’ I’m sitting there like, ‘Maybe she does know what she’s talking about.’ It’s a talking thing.”
It certainly turned out that way, as the Warriors dropped the opening game, then reeled off three straight wins for a 17-25, 25-16, 25-8, 25-19 victory over Stephen Decatur and a second Bayside Conference championship in four years.
“When they talk they play so well together,” Powell said. “When they don’t they’re hesitant. Once they hear each other and discuss what’s going on, there’s no hesitation. They just go. It’s a huge difference. They’re up and down with it. So they’re getting use to, ‘Oh yeah this does kind of work. And it’s actually kind of fun.’”
Easton’s lack of communication was evident late in the first game, when Decatur’s Abby Greenwood served an ace the Warriors didn’t converge on, giving the Seahawks a 23-17 lead. Greenwood’s next serve was returned, but on the following hit, Easton again hesitated and watched the ball land in an open space for a 24-17 deficit.
“That’s what happened last time we played them too,” Ayden Jimenez said of the Warriors’ 3-1 victory over Decatur on Oct. 21, when the Seahawks also won the first game. “We came out there with a little bit of energy and as soon as we started getting down a few points, our energy dropped, and we didn’t talk and we didn’t move and everything just went downhill.”
But like Oct. 21, Easton (13-2) regrouped and never lost the rest of the night.
Decatur (11-4) moved to a 3-2 early lead in Game 2 before Easton’s Taylor Cheney stepped to the service line and sparked a six-point run that put the Warriors ahead to stay at 8-3.
“I honestly couldn’t tell you,” Chaney said when asked about her success on the service line. “I’ve learned to stay out of my head when it’s time to go. I need to do this for everyone and myself. And I just kind of pull it together.”
Molli Spicer’s ace trimmed Easton’s edge to 9-7, but the Seahawks got no closer than two points the remainder of Game 2, as the Warriors steadily expanded their cushion on mini-service runs from Mikayla Dill, Jimenez and Allyson Mueller to even the match at 1-1.
“I definitely thought we could do it,” Easton’s Brooklynn Blades said. “Once we lost that first game I was like, ‘We got to win. We got to win.’ I kept getting hyped. And when someone would get down or miss a point, we would hype them up.”
Easton stayed hyped in Game 3, largely because of Jimenez, who packaged two aces inside a service run that started at 1-1 and ended with the Warriors in front 10-1. The closest Decatur got was eight as it struggled with returns while watching Easton run away with the most lopsided score of the match at 25-8.
But Powell wasn’t convinced Decatur was finished.
“I’ve seen my girls before come off a blowout and then (have) a lull,” Powell said. “And we had a lull but it wasn’t too big. But they do continue to fight and they fought through it. In the pregame before the fourth set started it was, ‘Don’t expect them to lay down for you. You need to go out there and finish because they’re going to come back.’”
Powell sent her team back onto the court under the instruction, ‘Play like there’s no tomorrow.’ Tied 1-1, Jimenez served and helped the Warriors move to a 5-1 lead. But Decatur’s Sydney Patrick answered with a three-point service run that forged a 5-5 tie. Chaney moved to the service line with Easton up 6-5 and watched Blades hammer a kill, Decatur send to returns wide, before delivering an ace for a 10-5 Warriors lead.
Decatur pulled even at 12-12, when Easton was called for an illegal lift, and the set remained back and forth, with three more ties. The Warriors nudged ahead at 20-19 before Chaney served the final five points, watching a failed return seal the 25-19 victory and title.
“I knew I had a great group,” Powell said. “I just didn’t know how it was going to mesh together; what strengths we were going to have, what weaknesses we were going to have. They’ve worked so hard all year and just continued to grow.
“Did I expect a championship?” Powell asked rhetorically. “No. Did I believe they could do it? Absolutely just because who they are, and how much they fight.”
