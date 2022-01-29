Mary Gibson’s first season as Easton High head swim coach was washed out by COVID-19.
Gibson admitted she was a little nervous heading into this season when only seven boys and 11 girls decided to swim.
“And so I was thinking, ‘Uh, oh. We’re not going to be able to fill the lanes,” said Gibson, an assistant on the 2019-20 Easton team that had a roster of 31. “But we did and the kids are working so hard.”
Despite those thin ranks, the Warriors capped an undefeated regular season Thursday at the Easton Family YMCA, as the boys defeated Stephen Decatur 58-22, while the girls put together a 60-34 victory over the Seahawks.
“I have never had such a wonderful group of kids,” Gibson said after her boys’ and girls’ teams each finished the season 6-0. “There’s been no issues. They’re all working together. I’ve never seen Easton High cheer for each other as much as they have. It’s been a great year.”
A year where Easton has used quality over quantity to dominate the competition. And Thursday was no exception, as the girls won 10 of 11 events, while the boys went 9 for 11.
Pacing the girls was senior captain Isabel Finch, who won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 19.19 seconds and 100 butterfly (1:02.91), Molly Kroeger, winner of both the 200 freestyle (2:01.56) and 100 free (55.97), and Isabella Westerfield, who beat the field in the 50 free (26.64) and 500 free (6:08.40).
Finch, Kroeger, Westerfield and Kylie Weems joined to win the 200 medley relay (1:59.79) and the 400 free relay (3:57.60). The Warriors also got first-place performances from Weems in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.65) and Katheryne Kelsey in the 100 backstroke (1:11.70).
Easton’s lone loss came in the 200 freestyle, where Kelsey, Jill Esterson, Claire Morris and Aubrey Lavezzo placed second in 1:55.04 to Decatur’s 1:53.24.
The Warriors boys were again led by the senior one-two punch of captain David Gardner and Johnny Remaniak, who each notched a pair of first-place finishes in individual competition and in the relays.
Remaniak touched the wall first in the 200 IM (2:09.10) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.71), and Gardner won the 200 freestyle (1:52.71) and the 500 free (5:05.18). That tandem joined Bryce Slaughter and Reilly Gilligan to win the 200 medley relay (1:47.43), and later teamed with Gilligan and freshman Brady Tipton to take first in the 400 free relay.
Easton also got victories from Tipton in the 100 freestyle (54.90), Gilligan in the 100 backstroke (1:05.74), and the 200 freestyle relay team of Tipton, Aiden Lavezzo, Jamie Erskine and Slaughter, who won in 1:45.87.
The boys’ received runner-up efforts from Tipton in the 200 freestyle (1:59.89), Gilligan in the 50 free (24.92) and Slaughter in the 100 fly (1:00.71).
Gibson praised the work of assistant Tom Kroeger and noted Jill and Kate Esterson, Aubrey Lavezzo, Aiden Lavezzo, Gilligan, Leah Skirka and Finch — who are not year-round swimmers — really stepped up this season.
“The harmony and cohesiveness has been terrific,” Gibson said.
