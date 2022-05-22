MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lane Thomas hit two RBI doubles and the Washington Nationals broke out of their hitting slump Sunday in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, who lost Freddy Peralta to shoulder tightness in the fourth inning.
Peralta (3-2) left after allowing a run-scoring double to Thomas during the Nationals’ six-run outburst in the fourth inning. That marked the Nationals’ highest-scoring inning of the season and matched the biggest run total the Brewers had allowed in a single inning this year.
The Nationals entered the day having dropped seven of their past nine, and they had scored a total of six runs in the seven losses. But they had an early 8-0 lead Sunday and cruised to the win.
Milwaukee didn’t retire anyone in the fourth until Nelson Cruz – the eighth batter of the inning – got thrown out trying to stretch a bloop single down the right-field line into a double. The Nationals first eight batters of the inning all got hits, tying a Washington franchise record for consecutive plate appearances with a hit.
The Nationals led 3-0 and had runners on second and third when Peralta’s injury forced his departure. Peralta, a 2021 All-Star, entered the day having allowed just one run over 12 2/3 innings in his previous two starts.
Dee Strange-Gordon and César Hernández greeted reliever Brent Suter with consecutive RBI bunt singles to make it 5-0. That was the first time the Nationals have produced bunt RBIs in consecutive at-bats, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
Keibert Ruiz followed with an RBI double before Juan Soto hit a two-run single through a drawn-in infield.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez had altered his lineup Sunday by moving Soto from second to third and moving Ruiz into the No. 2 spot. Ruiz had gone 8 of 16 in his past five games going into Sunday, while Soto was 2 of 20 over his past six games.
Washington wasted little time getting its offense going.
The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Maikel Franco reached on a two-out infield hit and came home on Thomas’ double to right. They extended the lead to 2-0 in the third as Cruz hit a two-out single to drive in Hernández.
Milwaukee got a solo homer from Tyrone Taylor and an RBI single by Andrew McCutchen in the fifth.
Nationals starter Aaron Sanchez (3-3) struck out one and gave up seven hits, two runs and two walks in five innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross will begin rehabilitation assignments Tuesday.
Ross will pitch for Double-A Harrisburg and Strasburg will join Class A Fredericksburg. Martinez said they’re planning for each of the right-handers to work four innings and throw 60-plus pitches.
Martinez said Ross got the Double-A assignment because “I think Joe’s a little bit further along, so we pushed him up. And we want to keep close eyes on Stras, being that he’s going to be a little closer.”
Strasburg is recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and has pitched a total of 26 2/3 innings since the start of the 2020 season. Ross hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 10 because of a partially torn elbow ligament.
UP NEXT
Nationals: Begin a seven-game homestand Monday in the opener of a three-game series with Los Angeles. Scheduled starters are RHP Joan Adon (1-7, 6-38 ERA) for the Nationals and LHP Tyler Anderson (4-0, 4.04) for the Dodgers.
Brewers: Open a season-long 11-game trip Monday at San Diego. RHP Adrian Houser (3-4, 3.22) will start for the Brewers.
Phillies 4, Dodgers 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Muncy’s two-run fielding error in the 10th capped a wild late-inning sequence and allowed Philadelphia to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With two outs and men on second and third in the 10th, Alec Bohm hit a little dribbler off Evan Phillips (1-2) to Muncy at second for what appeared to be the final out of the inning. But Muncy didn’t field it cleanly, allowing Garrett Stubbs to score the tying run and Roman Quinn to bring in the winning run just ahead of the throw home.
Stubbs had hit his first major league homer to get Philadelphia on the board in the sixth. The Phillies had tied the game with two outs in the ninth on Jean Segura’s single to left that scored Nick Castellanos, whose two-out double started the rally.
Corey Knebel (1-3) pitched an inning to get the win.
Trae Turner had three hits for the Dodgers — including a single that had given the Dodgers a 3-2 lead by scoring Mookie Betts. Turner now has a 14-game hitting streak — tying Paul Goldschmidt for the longest in the National League this season.
Mookie Betts and Edwin Rios hit solo home runs while Tony Gonsolin struck out seven and allowed only one walk and three hits in the no-decision.
The Phillies received a strong outing from starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who struck out a career-high 12 while allowing four hits and walking two during his seven innings of work.
Eflin’s only real hiccups came in back-to-back innings on a pair of hanging sinkers against the top of the Dodgers order. With two outs in the third, Betts generated his 10th homer of the year and his second in as many days with a blast into deep left-center. Then in the fourth, Rios sliced an opposite-field homer that just snuck over the wall in left field.
Cubs 5, D’Backs 4
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel hit consecutive homers against Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat Arizona to avoid a four-game series sweep.
Wisdom had a bouncer go just foul right before he connected for his ninth homer, sending a leadoff drive deep to center field. Schwindel then drove a 1-0 pitch from Kennedy (3-3) into the bleachers in left for his fourth homer.
Schwindel and Wisdom also hit back-to-back homers during Chicago’s 7-6 loss on Saturday.
P.J. Higgins drove in three runs with his first career triple for Chicago. Keegan Thompson (4-0) worked three innings of one-run ball for the win.
The Cubs had dropped four in a row, blowing a 4-0 lead on Saturday.
Ketel Marte and Pavin Smith each had two hits for Arizona, which was trying for its first sweep at Wrigley Field since Aug. 9-11, 1999. David Peralta snapped a tie with a fielder’s choice that drove in Geraldo Perdomo in the seventh.
Chicago grabbed the lead in the second. With two out and the bases loaded, Higgins lined his second big league hit into the corner in right and used a headfirst slide to beat the throw into third.
Before Higgins’ clutch swing, it looked as if Merrill Kelly might escape the inning unscathed. After the first three batters reached — including Wisdom’s infield single on a popup that dropped in front of third baseman Drew Ellis — Alfonso Rivas struck out looking and Andrelton Simmons fouled out.
The Diamondbacks rallied in the sixth, tying it at three on two-out RBI singles for Marte, Smith and Jake McCarthy. Marte’s hit drove in Ellis, who led off with a double to center for the team’s first extra-base hit against Wade Miley.
