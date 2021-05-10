EASTON — Caroline McKelvy never doubted the outcome.
“We got it in the bag,” McKelvy said of Monday’s Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse championship. “If we played like we’ve been playing we were going to do fine. And we did fine.”
The Sabres did just that on this sunny and breezy spring afternoon, using a six-goal first-half scoring burst to gain separation en route to a 13-6 victory over Worcester Prep that gave Sts. Peter & Paul its first conference lacrosse crown since 2012.
“If we play good we’ve got this,” Sabres sophomore goalie Katie Bryan said after 13-save performance that was perhaps her finest effort of the season.
“This feels so great,” said Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Alison Beyer after the Sabres capped a 10-2 season. “This is so wonderful for the team. This is great for Saints Peter and Paul. This is great for the future of this lacrosse program. I can’t get any happier than this. I’m very happy.”
And yet Beyer thought the third meeting in 12 days between these two longtime rivals would be different.
The Sabres scored the game’s first 14 goals in a 19-1 rout of the Mallards in Easton on April 29. Six days later, Sts. Peter & Paul earned a 14-3 victory in Berlin.
The Sabres built a 2-0 lead less than 4 minutes into yesterday’s championship, as Hattie Messick (three goals, two assists) scored off an Evelyn Murphy dish before Emmary Sweeney netted the first of her four goals on a free-position opportunity.
But 18 seconds after Sweeney’s goal, Worcester Prep’s Myranda Beebe set up Sophia Ludt’s goal, cutting the lead to 2-1.
“I knew that Worcester was going to come out strong,” Beyer said.
“We worked hard,” said Mallards head coach Chris Williams. “Iron sharpens iron. It’s my favorite quote because it means you play the best and you start to get better, and iron sharpens iron.
“We played ‘em once and it was an eye-opener,” said Williams of the April 29 game when his team didn’t score until 18:42 remained in the game. “We played them a second time, we got better; 14-3. They weren’t satisfied. They worked hard. They started learning. ‘What can we do better? When they do this, what can we do?’ And they just kept on working. And we played some very good teams. They’re one of the best teams we’ve played this year.”
Over the next 8 minutes the Sabres showed why.
Bryan made her third save in the opening 9 minutes when she foiled Beebe (four goals) from close range. The Sabres pushed down field, settled the ball, then watched Murphy (three goals, assist) patiently wait for an opening and put one past Mallards goalie Caitlin Williams (20 saves) for a 3-1 lead.
It remained only a two-goal cushion before McKelvy scored on a free position, triggering a five-goal spree in under four minutes. McKelvey (two assists) set up Murphy for a goal and a 5-1 lead that prompted a Mallards timeout.
Thirty-six seconds after the teams resumed play, Joy Perry (goal, two assists) scored on a shot that Caitlin Williams initially stopped, only to watch the ball roll over the goal line. Perry set up Sweeney to make it 7-1. Less than a minute later, Sweeney scored off a Murphy assist for an 8-1 bulge with 7:39 left in the first half.
“I told my girls, ‘They’re going to come out strong,’” Beyer said. “Just play your best. Play like you’ve been playing. But give it an extra 110 percent. They did. They played well. Today just summed up the whole season I think. Today was an accumulation of all the games that we played all season and I’m really proud of them.”
The title game also featured a standard Beyer has preached all season: crisp passing and crisp cuts.
“That’s something we work on in practice is just settling the ball,” Beyer said. “Playing smart. That’s something that I’m really strict about being an attack player myself is passing (and) good clean cuts. Catches. I’m a stickler for that. And we practice that over and over and over. I will not let a practice end on a bad pass or a bad cut in practice. So they know I mean business when it comes to that.
“I told them ‘We need to settle and be patient,’” Beyer continued of her pre-game speech to her team. “And our opponents today were going to be amped up and force us to make bad passes. And we didn’t let it get to us.”
Beebe scored off a pass from Caitlyn Hoen with 7:08 left in the first half to end the Sabres’ run. Messick then intercepted a clearing attempt and fed an open Morgan Quade for a goal that gave Sts. Peter & Paul a 9-2 lead. Beebe scored 12 seconds later, drawing the Mallards within 9-3 at half.
Ludt scored in the third minute of the second half to trim the Sabres’ lead to five. But Messick sandwiched a pair of goals around a Sweeney score, extending the lead to 12-4 with 12:12 left.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Chris Williams said. “Then you just give them (Sts. Peter & Paul) credit. They’re just an extremely talented team. Well coached. They’ve got a lot going for them. They are a fun team to watch. I’m glad we gave ‘em a game.”
Beebe scored twice in a 16-second span to pull Worcester within 12-6 with 3:29 remaining. The Mallards had chances to draw closer, during a 1-minute flurry, as CC Lizas fired wide left before Bryan made close-range saves on Ludt and Madilyn Nechay to keep in a six-goal margin.
“In my head I was like, I can’t let these in,” Bryan said of Worcester’s late flurry. “I still want the margin to still be pretty big.”
Said Beyer: “Katie was top notch today. She brought it today. She was focused and she didn’t let them get to her. She was on point. I was really proud of her.”
Murphy capped the scoring with a free-position score with 29 seconds left, then joined in the celebration, which included the Sabres emptying a water cooler onto Beyer’s back.
“Amazing,” McKelvy said. “I honestly wasn’t that worried because I knew we would pull through. Sometimes it was like, ‘Oh, no.’ But deep down I knew we were going to do fine.”
Sarah Krocheski and Darby Thomas each had one assist for the Sabres.
BASEBALL
N. Caroline 12
Cambridge-SD 0
RIDGELY — Lee Byrd hurled a complete-game, one-hit shutout Friday, as the Bulldogs blanked the Vikings, giving Andrew Bishop a victory in his head coaching debut.
Byrd struck out 10 and walked one in the five-inning game.
Ethan Lister had two singles for North Caroline, Tanner Young doubled, and Chris Curler, Jayden Watkins and Zack O’Brien each singled.
