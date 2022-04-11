EASTON — Kayden Webb pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-hit relief and hit a triple Monday, leading Easton High’s baseball team to a 5-2 victory over Colonel Richardson, the Colonels’ first loss of the season.
A freshman right-hander, Webb (1-1) allowed two earned runs, struck out four and walked two. Jack Dukehart started for the Warriors (3-5 overall, 1-1 North Bayside) and yielded one hit and two walks over 1 1/3 innings. Logan Weems, Chris Baynard, Jason Hrynko and Blake LaBelle each singled for Easton. C.J. Dugan added a sacrifice fly and a sac bunt. The Warriors also benefitted from a number of strong defensive plays by center fielder Reilly Gilligan.
Zach Robbins (3-1) took the loss for Colonel Richardson (9-1, 2-1).
North Caroline 6, Queen Anne's 3
CENTREVILLE — Kyle Speas hurled a complete game, striking out nine, as the Bulldogs improved to 5-3.
Tanner Young went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two stolen bases for North Caroline. Jamaree Roberts was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Matt Lone went 1 for 2, driving in two runs.
Softball
St. Michaels 11
Kent Island 5
STEVENSVILLE — Senior Haley Sadler struck out 14 and walked one for the second time in three days, as the Saints topped the Buccaneers.
Sadler pitched a complete-game four-hitter, allowing five runs — three earned. She also paced the Saints’ offense, going 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Myla Ramey and Madi White each had three hits for St. Michaels. Katie Jenkins (three RBIs), Lola Browning (two RBIs) and Katie Roe (two RBIs) each stroked two hits.
Col. Richardson 10
Easton 7
EASTON — Ava Carels tossed 4 2/3 innings of relief, and Tyla Dickerson had three hits and an RBI as the Colonels downed Easton.
Carels gave up eight hits, four runs — two earned — walked two and struck out three. Eileen Johnson started for Colonel Richardson, and did not give up a hit over 2 1/3 innings. Johnson was touched for three runs and four walks. She struck out five.
Caroline Newcomb and Carels each had two hits and an RBI for Colonel, and Johnson had two hits and two RBIs.
Maddie Baillif, who took the loss, Sam Mason and Maya Watkins had two hits apiece for Easton.
Queen Anne's 3, North Caroline 1
CENTREVILLE — Emily Gunther notched six strikeouts in a pitcher's duel with North Caroline's Taylor Dawkins to help lift the Lions.
Gunther hit a leadoff double in the sixth. Caroline Taylor came on to run for Gunther and scored on Piper Patchett's sacrifice fly to deep right field.
Dawkins finished with five strikeouts for the Bulldogs.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 18, Caravel Academy 1
GLASGOW, Del. — Junior Hattie Messick scored seven goals and set up another, and Emmary Sweeney netted a hat trick and five assists as the Sabres remained unbeaten.
Evelyn Murphy scored five goals for Saints Peter and Paul (9-0), Morgan Quade had three goals and three assists, and Katie Bryan made seven saves.
North Caroline 17
Salisbury School 7
RIDGELY — Claire Blue had three goals and two assists, and Riley Walstrum scored twice and set up eight goals as the Bulldogs enjoyed their highest scoring output of the season.
Sydney Baker had two goals and two assists for North Caroline (2-2), and Lindsey Seymour (assist), Julia Myers and Ashley Kercheval each had a pair of goals. The Bulldogs got one goal apiece from Olivia Blades, Taylor Tribbett and Calleigh Tribbett.
Boys' Lacrosse
SSPP 17, Gerstell 12
EASTON — Kyler Krewson had eight goals and set up three more, and Noah Zimmerman finished with four goals and an assist as the Sabres (2-6) evened their record in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference play to 1-1.
Davis Kimminau and Eli Sherman (assist) had two goals apiece for Saints Peter and Paul, and Colin Roberts had a goal. Colby Jacobs recorded nine saves.
