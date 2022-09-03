EASTON — As he reviewed film of last year’s Easton High football team, Matt Griffith thought there was a tendency for the Warriors to get deflated when they hit a patch of adversity.
Easton certainly had the chance to lose steam Friday night, when shortly after its two-touchdown lead had been cut in half, quarterback Kevin O’Connor was intercepted inside the Buccaneers’ red zone.
The Warriors didn’t seem to flinch though, recovering a fumble two plays later that ignited a 21-point scoring surge and catapulted Easton to a 35-14 season-opening victory over Kent Island.
“That was huge,” said Griffith of the 21-point swing that not only gave him a victory in his first game back as Easton’s head coach, but his first-ever win over Kent Island. “That was the adversity I talked about with the team. From watching film last year there was times they would have folded, took their foot off the gas playing conservative; trying not to lose instead of playing to win. That’s what we’re trying to teach the kids. Finish. Play four quarters and play to win.”
O’Connor may have been among those who took Griffith’s words to heart, especially after last year’s season-opener at Kent Island, when the Warriors watched a 14-0 halftime lead evaporate into a 28-21 loss.
“Last year we were coming off that (6-0) season and we were all high on ourselves,” O’Connor said of Easton’s unbeaten 2021 spring season. “We did not expect anything from them (Kent Island) in the second half. Here we made an emphasis to shut it out and finish. And I think that’s what we need.”
O’Connor, who carried 22 times for 56 yards and three touchdowns, and completed 16 of 23 passes for 247 yards and two other scores, helped Easton build a 14-0 lead with a 2-yard first-quarter scoring run and a 6-yard TD pass to Chris Baynard with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half. John Carrieri tacked on both extra-point kicks.
But Kent Island closed that deficit to 14-7, when senior running back Kasey Heath (20 carries, game-high 130 yards) scored on a 1-yard run and Max Barba converted the point-after with a little over 5 minutes left in the first half, capping an eight-play, 80-yard scoring march.
Starting from its own 26, Easton appeared ready to respond as it drove to the Bucs’ 8-yard line. But on second-and-goal, O’Connor threw toward Baynard, who got his feet tangled with a Bucs defender and fell. The pass deflected off Kent Island’s Lloyd Price, who kept his focus and made the interception, giving the Bucs possession at their 19.
Just two plays later, Kent Island quarterback Tommy McAndrews was sacked and fumbled. Easton freshman defensive tackle Jeremiah Stanley recovered at the 18. Easton moved to the Bucs’ 6, was flagged for holding, then pushed its lead to 21-7 when O’Connor hit Jordan Nixon (6 receptions, 68 yards) for a 20-yard touchdown and Carrieri drilled the PAT with 1:14 left in the half.
After the second-half kickoff, Easton needed just two plays to extend that lead. O’Connor connected with Colin Mooney for a 68-yard gain to the Bucs’ 1-yard line on first down, then scored on a 1-yard run for a 27-7 lead with just 48 seconds elapsed.
Kent Island’s ensuing possession ended with Easton’s Tony Ferreria intercepting McAndrews. Twelve plays later, O’Connor slammed into the end zone from a yard out, then hit Carrieri in the left flat with the two-point conversion pass for a 35-7 cushion with 3:12 left in the third quarter.
“The turnovers, the penalties were costly,” said Kent Island’s Bryon Sofinowski, who like Griffith, is beginning his second stint at head coach this season. “We were undisciplined tonight. We did not play very good football a great majority of the night. We have to become more disciplined. We have to take advantage of turnovers and we can’t turn the ball over three times against a very good football team.”
Easton scored 21 points off Kent Island turnovers, the first of those coming in the second quarter, when Carrieri made a sparkling one-handed interception near the sideline that set up O’Connor’s touchdown pass to Baynard.
In addition to the turnovers, Sofinowski thought Easton won the line of scrimmage.
“They were beating us up front,” Sofinowski said. “They controlled the line of scrimmage. We couldn’t hang our hat on any single series or play. We couldn’t get into a groove.”
Aside from Heath’s 130-yard performance, Easton held Kent Island to 17 yards rushing.
“I think they dictated,” Griffith said of linemen Marvin Foster, Carson Brown and Stanley, linebackers O’Connor, Nixon, Toby Mackall, Kyle Dyott and Dustin Blue, as well as Sam Noble and Mooney. “We talked about how we needed to control the line of scrimmage. For the most part we did. There were times tonight though when Kent Island got us out of our rhythm and out of our game, and we don’t want to get out of sequence, off schedule.
“Kasey Heath is a big boy,” Griffith said. “So if they have to take from giving him the ball and have to go through the air and different things, advantage us. If we have to tackle him 50 times a game, and he’s just wearing us out, that’s a lot. So we were in a good place”
Kent Island did spring Heath for a 20-yard burst up the middle late in the second quarter, then opened enough of a hole to send their star running back off on a 41-yard touchdown romp with 4.9 seconds left in the third quarter that got the Bucs within 35-13. But that ended the scoring for both teams.
Queen Anne’s 20 North Caroline 16
CENTREVILLE — KJ Smothers rushed for over 150 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Lions rallied from a 16-7 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Bulldogs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Island 5, Stephen Decatur 2
BERLIN — Megan Carpenter scored twice and Allie Cimaglia made two saves and didn't allow a goal Friday as Kent Island High's field hockey team opened its season with a 5-2 victory over Stephen Decatur.
Bri Riska, Sadie Latchaw and Claire Herrman each scored a goal for the Buccaneers. Carpenter, Riska, Jamie Tranquill, Brookey Betcher and Caitey Patterson each contributed assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.