SALISBURY — There just seemed to be no getting away from them.
“Kent Island’s girls were constantly just there,” Stephen Decatur High girls’ head basketball coach Scott Kurtz said.
The Bucs were especially “there” on the defensive end during Tuesday night’s second half, collapsing on Seahawk standout Mayah Garner, getting in the way of passes, and often limiting Decatur to just one shot before securing the rebound. By the time it was finished, the Seahawks had managed just one fourth-quarter point as Kent Island pulled away for a 40-30 victory in the Bayside Conference championship game at the Wicomico County Youth & Civic Center.
“(Kent Island) Coach (David) Plumer told us in the locker room at halftime that we had to give it our best, not give any points up,” Bucs sophomore center Sydney Riska said. “Just box out and attack the boards, and we did that in the second half. I think we did really well at it.”
Indeed.
Kent Island (21-0) held a Decatur team that averaged 58.2 points a game during the regular season to a season-low 30 points — only 10 of those coming in the second half.
““That’s what we are. We’re a defensive team,” said Plumer after the Bucs held an opponent to 30 points or less for the 12th time this season. “We talked about it at halftime, made a couple of little adjustments.”
The Buccaneers also made adjustments on offense; adjustments Kurtz warned his team at halftime were coming.
“We told them at half, the last thing we said to them was, ‘They aren’t getting a lot against our man defense,’” Kurtz said. “‘They’re going to adjust and set more screens. They’re going to set ball screens. They’re going to set off-ball screens and back-cut screens. We’ve got to communicate. We’ve got to hedge and we’ve got to protect the rim.’ And the first set they ran was a back screen for the point guard for a layup. We just looked like we were unprepared for it.”
Both teams were tight early.
“I think it was nerves,” Bucs senior forward Allison Corbin said. “It was a big crowd. We’re not really use to this type of stadium and just getting used to it, and seeing how they played and learning from them.”
Kurtz said Decatur also may have had jitters, but noted his team has been out of rhythm since senior Jessica Beck suffered a season-ending injury against Cape Henlopen (Delaware) in the 16th game of the season.
“A lot of our most talented girls in terms of scoring production lost their sort of Draymond Green-type of player in Jess Beck, who is extremely unselfish, who loves to sets screens, who loves to rebound,” said Kurtz, whose team was 15-0 before Beck’s injury and is 2-4 since. “And that void hasn’t really been filled. So we’re a very complacent offense because there’s not a lot of movement, there’s not a lot of girls doing the unselfish things to free up their teammates.
“With Jess not being out there it calls on other people to sort of change their role,” Kurtz continued. “And at this level, at their age, I don’t know if they’ve been able to recognize just how important it is to be that. Like every time down the floor won’t be your turn to get a shot. You’ve got to set a screen then maybe you’ll get a good shot. We had a lot of one-pass possessions.”
Despite that, Decatur (17-4) led 11-8 after the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime.
But on the first play of the second half, Kent Island’s Caroline Cavanaugh (team-high 12 points) cut off a screen, took an entry pass, and drove the lane for a layup. Cavanaugh hit a 3-pointer, converted two free throws, then watched Alivia Hanesworth (10 points) score on a put-back, capping a 9-0 run that gave the Buccaneers a lead at 23-20 less than 3 minutes into the third quarter.
Kurtz called time. The Seahawks responded, Garner’s three-point play creating a 23-23 tie. Hanesworth drilled a 3-pointer. Decatur’s Sam Boger answered with one of her three 3-pointers. Hanesworth canned another 3. Garner (12 points) forged the third tie of the quarter when she scored what proved to be the Seahawks’ final field goal of the game, then added a free throw to complete another three-point play with 2:40 left in the third. But back-to-back buckets from Lilli Dauses and Riska (11 points) gave Kent Island a 33-29 lead entering the fourth.
Decatur closed within 33-30 with 5:40 left when Jozlyn Tyre made one of two free throws. But the Seahawks were done scoring. Garner, who was averaging 17.5 points a game, drew a crowd whenever she got inside. Decatur also stopped connecting from behind the arc, as the Bucs controlled the defensive glass.
“It’s very hard when you only make one pass and the defense only has to guard you for 10 seconds,” Kurtz said. “I mean they pretty much stayed in a 3-2 zone pretty much the whole game. It wasn’t anything complicated. It was a matter of us not recognizing when the defense collapses on us, someone is open. You can drive. But if you drive and there’s two people on you someone’s open. You don’t just throw it at the rim.”
Hanesworth’s two free throws with 5 minutes left nudged the Bucs lead to 35-30. The Seahawks continued missing and Kent Island continued to slowly pad its lead. Riska hit a free throw with 2:47 left. Corbin scored her only basket a little over a minute later to give the Bucs an eight-point cushion. Riska then snagged a Corbin missed free throw and scored for a 40-30 final.
“We had to figure out where they want to win,” Plumer said of Decatur. “Do they want to win at the three-point line, or are they going to use their post moves down low? It took a little while longer than I like to figure it out, but once we did we adjusted the defense. But we’ve done that to good teams this year.
“Sydney Riska came up real big for us today,” added Plumer, whose program earned its first conference title since 2017. “Alivia came up big. I’m just so proud of all of them, the way they stuck together. The little things we talked about at halftime they did everything. It’s their victory.”
