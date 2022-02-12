WYE MILLS — Many Chesapeake College men’s basketball fans interpreted the Skipjacks’ 18-9 record of 2020 — their best mark in seven years — as a sign their return to glory would not be far behind.
Meaning now — this season.
Chesapeake has amassed a sparkling 19-1 record, and could move up from its No. 5 position in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll this week.
“I knew we would be good, but I didn’t know if we would be this good,” Chesapeake head coach Andrew Sachs said. “It’s about taking the program to a level it’s never been before. We want to be a consistent winner and that’s what we are really trying to do.”
The Skipjacks, whose only loss (4 points) came to nationally-ranked Division I Harcum College of Pennsylvania, extended their win streak to 15 after Friday night’s 80-75 victory over the College of Southern Maryland. Prior to Friday, Chesapeake was outscoring foes by an average of nearly 20 points per game.
“Once we got ranked, our guys kept seeing we were climbing the polls, the guys are buying in and know we can continue winning,” Chesapeake assistant Delonte Joyce said.
Chesapeake is putting together a memorable season for several reasons: stellar guard play, balanced scoring, tenacious defense and growing confidence.
The Skipjacks start four guards — freshmen JayShaun Freeman — a Kent County High graduate — and DJ Earl, and sophomores Craig Turner and Mahzi Thames. All four are scoring in double digits.
“If you look at the best teams in the years that I’ve been a coach, those teams have had four or five guys scoring in double figures,” said Sachs, who has coached for 31 years in college as an assistant and head coach. “We have guards that can handle and shoot the basketball. We are a good 3-point shooting team. They are tough and dependable. That helps us in the league because it’s guard-heavy.”
The 6-foot-2 Thames could be the team’s valuable player. Heading into this past week, he led Chesapeake in points (17.4), assists (4.6) and steals (2.2) per game. He’s already had 32- and 34 point games this season.
Freeman, who was averaging 17.2 points after 18 games, gives the Skipjacks a nice one-two scoring punch.
“The COVID year we sat out last year, he got so much better,” Sachs said of Freeman. “He really has embraced being a college player. He is the first guy in the gym and the last to leave. He’s been such a pleasure to coach.”
Earl is contributing 14.9 points per game and Turner leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (39.6, 12.2 scoring average).
“Craig has a great stroke and he is one of the best shooters in the league,” Sachs said.
Sophomore 6-foot-6 forward Jabraun Shingler (10.4 points, 7.3 rebounds) rounds out the starting lineup and leads the team in rebounds.
“He can score inside and outside,” Sachs said of Shingler. “He rebounds well and defensively, he is solid. He does a lot of good things for us.”
Freshman guard Matty Ryan, sophomore guard Jalen Freeman and freshman Andre Brantley work as the top reserves.
