CENTREVILLE — Saints Peter and Paul High’s girls’ lacrosse team is very familiar with head coach Alison Beyer’s favorite saying
“My famous line in practice is, ‘What am I about to say?’” Beyer said. “And they say, ‘How we play in practice is how we’re going to play in the game.’”
The Sabres must have some pretty impressive practices.
Freshman Caroline Ewing scored six goals, Evelyn Murphy had five, and Hattie Messick and Morgan Quade had four apiece Wednesday as Sts. Peter & Paul scored the game’s first 13 goals on the way to a 22-3 victory over Gunston.
“It’s like a running joke with us,” Beyer said of her team’s gift for finishing her sentence. “They finish what I’m going to say. That how we do it.”
The Sabres (5-2 overall, 2-0 Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference) did just about everything well yesterday, whether it was scoring in transition, passing to a cutting teammate, or patiently placing a shot in goal. Ewing scored 26 seconds into the game and Quade notched her first score 24 seconds later.
The Herons (1-5, 0-2) had a chance to cut their deficit in half 4 minutes into the game, but Sabres goalie Katie Bryan (seven saves) stopped a close-range shot, then watched as Murphy scored in transition for a 3-0 lead with the game not even 5 minutes old.
“It’s such a beautiful transition to watch,” Beyer said of her team’s fastbreak attack. “And it gives me chills just to watch from one goal line to the next. It really does give me chills to watch.”
Three goals from Ewing, Quade and Murphy and two more from Messick widened Sts. Peter & Paul’s lead to 13-0 with 4:38 remaining in the first half, as it consistently found openings in Gunston’s defense.
“When you have talented attackers like they do, they only need one step,” said Gunston head coach Imani Black, who was a standout defender on a number of Queen Anne’s County High’s regional championship teams before playing four years at Old Dominion University. “And so you really have to cut that time in half, so they don’t have time to make moves or get around you. Kind of like that last bump when they’re winding up. But things kind of got away from us a little bit.”
Bryan stopped a shot by Sophia Kent, who quickly retrieved the ball, and, with Bryan caught away from the goal — fed Layla Kent for Gunston’s first goal in the closing minutes of the first half.
The Sabres scored the first three goals of the second half before Lane Parkhurst and Layla Kent scored consecutive goals to make it 16-3.
Sts. Peter & Paul added six more goals, with Addison Darling (two) and Eden Zimmerman each finding the back of the net late in the second half.
“It’s easy to get sloppy when we’re winning by a substantial margin,” Beyer said after her team’s third straight win. “And I did not know what to expect to be honest with you. I saw that they (Gunston) had only lost to North Caroline by six.
“But I liked what I saw,” Beyer continued, whose team has outscored its first two ESIAC opponents by a combined 41-5. “We came out on fire and we did not lose composure. We played smart and we executed the plays that I wanted them to execute.”
Note: Charlotte Lewis made four second-half saves for the Sabres. ... Messick and Zimmerman each had three assists, and Ewing, Quade and Murphy had one each.
Softball
St. Michaels 20, Snow Hill 0
SNOW HILL — Katie Jenkins went 4 for 5 with three doubles, a triple and three runs scored, and Angel Bock was 2 for 4 with a grand slam, one double and six RBIs to pace the Saints.
Dinah Lackey went 3 for 4 with a triple, and picked up the win, pitching five innings of three-hit ball. Lackey walked one and struck out three.
Brianna Crow was 2 for 3 with two runs, Madi White finished 3 for 5 with a double, Myla Ramey was 2 for 4 with a double, and Kelly Kriete and Carolina Foster each delivered their first high school hits.
Col. Richardson 22 Crisfield 1
CRISFIELD — Cheyenne Cayer had three hits and three RBIs, and Olivia Christopher and Eileen Johnson each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Colonels.
Johnson got the win, allowing one earned run over two innings. She walked four and struck out two. Makayla Newcomb pitched three innings of scoreless relief, striking out three and walking none. Ally Taylor had two hits and two RBIs.
Baseball
Col. Richardson 18 Crisfield 2
CRISFIELD — Carter Walters went 2 for 3 with a triple and Ashton Vail stroked two hits as the Colonels won their fourth straight.
Brayden Dadds earned the win for Colonel Richardson (7-1). Hudson Post singled and Will Thomas walked and scored a run.
Snow Hill 8, St. Michaels 7
SNOW HILL — Connor Wheeler went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Saints lost on a walk-off home run with two outs in the seventh inning.
Will Sherwood was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for St. Michaels, and Kyle Miller was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Eli Wallace took the loss.
North Dorchester 12 Pocomoke 6
POCOMOKE CITY — Blake Bramble (2 for 3) doubled, tripled and scored three runs, and Devin Rottman was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run to fuel the Eagles.
Wes Windsor earned the win, allowing six hits and three earned runs over 6 2/3 innings. Windsor fanned eight and walked three.
Landon Abey was 2 for 4 with an RBI for North Dorchester, Windsor doubled and knocked in two runs, and Jordan Regulski was 2 for 5 and scored three times.
SSPP 16, Jemicy 5
EASTON — Senior Maguire Perry earned his second win of the season and went 3 for 5 with a double and triple Tuesday as the Sabres posted their second win.
Jens Denton scored four runs and Jackson Stepp drove in four runs for Sts. Peter & Paul (2-3), which finished with 16 hits.
