Blue Jays Orioles Baseball

Baltimore’s Austin Hays, right, is greeted by Adley Rutschman after hitting a solo home run against Toronto during Thursday’s eighth inning.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Thursday behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Wells.


  

