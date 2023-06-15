BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Thursday behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Wells.
Rutchman had three hits to help the Orioles overcome a pair of homers by Toronto’s Danny Jansen in the deciding matchup of the three-game series.
Baltimore has won six of seven and owns the second-best record in the majors (43-25).
Wells (6-2) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one in winning his third straight start.
“Besides the Danny Jansen at-bats, he was absolutely fantastic,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said of Wells. “He was doing what he’s been doing all year: throwing a ton of strikes, working ahead in the count, locating well. Great start for him.”
Yennier Cano got three outs, and Felix Bautista struck out Matt Chapman with two on and two outs in the eighth inning before working a perfect ninth for his 18th save.
“Our bullpen has been one of the best in baseball, with those two guys that pitched two-plus innings out of the pen,” Hyde said.
It was another struggle for the Toronto offense, which won 3-1 on Wednesday but went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position in the series finale.
“It seems like we’re getting guys on but not cashing in. That’s kind of been the M.O.,” manager John Schneider said.
With the score tied at 2, Toronto reliever Yimi García (1-3) got the first two outs in the sixth before giving up singles to Hays and Rutschman. Santander followed with a sharp grounder that glanced off the glove of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for an RBI single.
Hays provided a two-run cushion with a bases-empty drive in the eighth.
“That was massive,” Hyde said. “That was a huge hit for us.”
Baltimore scraped together a first-inning run with a walk, a wild pitch and a two-out single by Gunnar Henderson. Toronto tied it in the third with one swing of Jansen’s bat.
Jansen connected again in the fifth for his sixth career multi-homer game. Rutschman answered in the bottom half with a solo shot, his ninth home run of the season.
Toronto starter Yusel Kikuchi gave up two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, but the Toronto bats did not provide him much support.
“I do think it’s a matter of time,” Schneider said. “These guys are talented. It’s going to take a few games in a row to kind of cash those runs in. Yeah, but we’ve got to turn that around for sure.”
The loss dropped the fourth-place Blue Jays to 38-32, including 1-5 against Baltimore.
“Not exactly where we want to be,” Schneider said. “We really haven’t fired on all cylinders yet. Not for a lack of effort, not for a lack of prep. So hopefully that all gets in sync pretty quick.”
HE’S A BELIEVER
Add Schneider to the growing list of people who are convinced the soaring Orioles are not a fluke. “That’s a good team. They’re past the point of being the cute, upstart, fun bunch,” Schneider said before the game. The difference between this version of the Orioles and the team that went 52-110 just two years ago? “To me, the biggest shift is Adley Rutschman. He’s really good. He’s a problem, and will be a problem for opposing teams for a while.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Blue Jays: RH Zach Pop (hamstring) will throw live batting practice on Saturday, Schneider said. ... INF Brandon Belt (hamstring) is “getting better every day,” the manager said. ... RH Adam Cimber is expected to come off the paternity list Friday.
Orioles: RH Mychal Givens (shoulder) emerged from his rehabilitation stint with Double-A Bowie on Wednesday in good health, and will next pitch Friday for Triple-A Norfolk.
UP NEXT
Blue Jays: RH Kevin Gausman (5-3, 3.12 ERA) helps Toronto open a three-game road series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
Orioles: LH Cole Irvin (1-2, 7.85) starts Friday against the Chicago Cubs in the first of three straight day games at Wrigley Field.
Rays 4, A’s 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team to 50 wins, and for the Oakland Athletics splitting a four-game series against baseball’s best spelled success.
Luke Raley hit a go-ahead solo homer with one out in the eighth, Manuel Margot connected earlier and the Rays beat the 19-win A’s.
Rays rookie top prospect Taj Bradley struck out the first six A’s batters in order and a career-high 11 in all, surrendering Seth Brown’s tying two-run single in the fifth.
Sure, the Rays are happy with their win total at this stage.
“That sounds really good, I’m really excited to get out of here, though,” manager Kevin Cash said.
The A’s loaded the bases against former Oakland pitcher Jake Diekman in the seventh only for the defense to deliver a brilliant play. Seth Brown hit a hard grounder — a 107.9 mph exit velocity — that second baseman Taylor Walls fielded and fired home to save a run then catcher Francisco Mejía threw to first for the inning-ending double play.
“Honestly, I knew I had time because of the force out at home so I kind of took a half-step back before that,” Walls said. “That ball was smoked so I didn’t really have time to think about anything. But after I realized I gloved it clean I knew that it was a chance for a double play.”
Robert Stephenson (1-0) came in for Diekman to get the final out of the seventh. Right-hander Pete Fairbanks returned from the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his left hip and finished for his sixth save.
Fairbanks is nursing a black eye on the right side after dunking playing basketball in the family pool with 3-year-old son Isak and hitting the backboard.
“Teach him an early lesson in life: When you’re in the paint, you cannot be caught unaware underneath the basket,” Fairbanks said. “Did that end up with me with a black eye? Yes. So it was fun. My wife has been making fun of me about it, as has pretty much everybody here. So it’s been a good past five days or whatever.”
Paul Blackburn struck out a career-high nine for the A’s, who had their season-best seven-game winning streak snapped a night earlier. Austin Pruitt (1-4) took the loss.
