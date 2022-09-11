Jaguars Commanders Football

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) tosses the football to fans after scoring a touchdown during the second half Sunday against Jacksonville.

 AP PHOTO

LANDOVER (AP) — Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a 28-22 comeback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in his debut for the team known as the Commanders.

