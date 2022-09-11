LANDOVER (AP) — Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a 28-22 comeback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in his debut for the team known as the Commanders.
It was his first four-TD game since the day he tore the ACL in his left knee while with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. And it came with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on the sideline in charge of the Jaguars for the first time.
Wentz connected with Terry McLaurin on a 49-yard TD and then hit rookie Jahan Dotson in the end zone from 24 yards out to put the Commanders ahead with 1:46 left after they squandered an early lead. With fans chanting “Let’s go Redskins,” Wentz engineered a 13-play, 90-yard drive that kept him from losing to the Jaguars in consecutive games following a similar two-turnover effort in Week 18 last year with the Indianapolis Colts.
He finished 27 of 41 for 313 yards and produced enough points to make up for two bad mistakes on the interceptions.
Jaguars second-year QB Trevor Lawrence was intercepted with 1:10 to go, ending any chance of a comeback by the team that was last in the league each of the past two seasons. Lawrence was 24 of 42 for 275 yards, a touchdown pass to James Robinson and the pick. Robinson also ran for a touchdown.
SAMUEL SHINES EARLY
After missing much of last season with a nagging groin injury, Curtis Samuel showed early why the Commanders signed him to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in 2021. Samuel caught eight passes for 55 yards and a touchdown and also ran four times for 17 yards.
WALKER MAKES
HISTORY
No. 1 pick Travon Walker became the first rookie since T.J. Watt in 2017 to have an interception and a sack in his NFL debut. Walker came down with Wentz’s second interception.
STRONG START
FOR KIRK
Jaguars free agent signing Christian Kirk made six catches for 117 yards, including a 49-yarder, in his first game with the team. Kirk signed a $72 million, four-year contract with Jacksonville, which spent the most money of any team in the league in free agency the past two offseasons.
BASS HONORED
Washington defensive back Mike Bass had his name and No. 41 added to the team’s ring of honor at FedEx Field. Bass played seven seasons with Washington from 1969-75.
INJURIES
Commanders: Rookie DT Phidarian Mathis injured his left knee in the first quarter and was carted off the field. ... RG Wes Schweitzer left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Trai Turner. ... S Darrick Forest, who was filling in for injured starter Kam Curl,
UP NEXT
Jaguars: Host AFC South rival Indianapolis next Sunday.
Commanders: Visit the Detroit Lions next Sunday.
Eagles 38, Lions 35
DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving in his Philadelphia debut, helping the Eagles hold on to beat Detroit.
The Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter and had a 17-point lead in the fourth that was cut to three when Jared Goff threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 3:51 left.
Philadelphia sealed the win with Miles Sanders’ 24-yard run on third-and-2 from the Eagles 27 just before the two-minute warning and Hurts’ sneak that converted a fourth-and-1 from the Detroit 40 with 50 seconds left.
Sanders finished with 96 yards rushing and was one of three Eagles running backs to score.
The Lions started strong, opening the game with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and forcing Philadelphia to turn it over on downs.
Hurts, though, proved to be too tough to stop on the ground and through the air.
He ran 17 times, one short of his career high, for 90 yards and a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. The third-year quarterback was 18 of 32 for 243 yards, including a 54-yard pass to Brown that set up Jake Elliott’s 23-yard field goal that gave Philadelphia a 24-14 lead at halftime.
Brown made a quick return on the team’s investment. The Eagles traded the No. 18 pick and a third-round choice to Tennessee for Brown and signed him to a four-year contract worth at least $57 million.
Goff, who was inconsistent, was 21 of 37 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and an interception that James Bradberry returned 27 yards for a score that put the Eagles ahead 21-7 in the second quarter.
Saints 27, Falcons 26
ATLANTA (AP) — Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to cap a stunning fourth-quarter comeback by New Orleans, which overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Atlanta in coach Dennis Allen’s debut.
After struggling offensively through most of the season opener, Jamies Winston guided the Saints to three straight scoring drives.
The first two ended with touchdown passes of 3 and 9 yards to Michael Thomas. The Saints converted one 2-point try, but failed on the other, leaving the Falcons clinging to a 26-24 lead.
New Orleans got the ball back one more time, taking over at its own 20 with 48 seconds remaining and no timeouts.
No problem.
Winston connected on a 40-yard pass to Jarvis Landry and a 17-yarder to Juwan Johnson to set up Lutz’s winning field goal.
A personal foul on the Saints gave the Falcons a chance to pull out the victory, but Younghoe Koo’s 63-yard field goal attempt was blocked as the clock ran out.
It was a stirring start to the Allen era.
He took over for Sean Payton, who coached the team for 15 years to its lone Super Bowl title before surprisingly stepping down after last season.
Allen, his defensive coordinator, took over, even though his first head coaching stint resulted in a record of 8-28 with the Raiders.
Make it 9-28.
The Falcons, who have seemingly never recovered from squandering a 28-3 lead in the 2017 Super Bowl, added another meltdown to their resume in their first game of the post-Matt Ryan era.
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 120 yards, including a 5-yard scoring burst, and Marcus Mariota made his first start since 2019 as Ryan’s replacement.
Mariota threw for 215 yards and added 72 on the ground, highlight by a 2-yard touchdown run.
But in the end, the Falcons let what seemed like a sure victory get away.
Winston was sacked four times and threw for just 24 yards in the first half. He made all the throws when it really counted, finishing 23 of 34 for 269 yards.
Landry had seven catches for 114 yards, and Thomas’ return after missing the entire 2021 season ended with five catches for 57 yards.
INJURY REPORT
Atlanta’s Williams sustained a rib injury in the first quarter, forcing Patterson to take on the bulk of the running load. The Falcons activated only one other back, Avery Williams, choosing not to play rookie Tyler Allgeier.
UP NEXT
Saints: Home opener next Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Falcons: Hit the road to face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the first of two straight West Coast games.
