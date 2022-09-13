EASTON — Three tournaments, three different winners.
Actually, make that four.
Easton High’s Isabella Westerfield and North Caroline’s Will Davis each shot a 41 Monday at Hog Neck Golf Course to share medalist honors at the North Bayside’s third tournament of the season.
Kent Island took team honors for a second consecutive week, as Steven Nichols carded a 42 and Grant Ferrier a 43 to lead the Bucs, who finished with a 176. Rounding out Kent Island’s top four were Brady Vodehnal (45) and Henry Greenwood (46).
For the second straight week, Easton finished three strokes behind Kent Island in second place, as Julian Bauer fired a 43 to finish in a two-way tie for third with Ferrier. Luke Marchetti shot a 47 and Brooke Howard a 48, helping the Warriors total a 179.
North Caroline finished three strokes behind Easton in third with a 182. In addition to Davis’ 41, Beckett Woodworth shot 46, Logan Ragione 47, and Taryn Brandt (48).
Queen Anne’s Nate Smith shot 42 to share runner-up honors with Nichols while leading the Lions to a fourth-place finish (197). Following Smith were Adam Richards (48), Evan Hatfield (50) and Zach Curry (57).
Carter Foskey’s 50 led fifth-place North Dorchester (225), while St. Michaels’ Geovanni Greaves shot a 49 to lead St. Michaels (228), which finished sixth. Will Linthicum (62) lead Cambridge-South Dorchester, while Colonel Richardson’s Tyler Hare shot a 55.
Smith won the season-opening meet at the Hyatt in Cambridge before Greaves took first-place honors last week at Prospect Bay.
Field Hockey
Kent Island 3, Easton 0
STEVENSVILLE — Megan Carpenter scored a pair of goals and Allie Cimaglia turned away six shots as the Buccaneers remained undefeated.
Willow Yost had a goal for Kent Island (3-0 overall, 2-0 North Bayside) and Jamie Tranquill had an assist.
Gunston 7, Key 1
ANNAPOLIS — Sophia Kent made nine saves and Layla Kent netted two goals as the Herons remained undefeated.
Julia McClary, Samantha Jayne, Kate Campbell, Alanna Grace and Lea Berling each scored a goal for Gunston (3-0), and Anna Szwaja had an assist.
Pocomoke 3, St. Michaels 0
ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels goalie Madi White recorded 17 saves as the Saints fell to the defending Class 1A state champions.
Boys’ Soccer
Easton 12, Colonel 0
EASTON — Jimi Monroy scored four goals and set up another, and Jed Smith logged a hat trick as the Warriors won their first of the season.
Santiago Fresco had two goals for Easton (1-2, 1-1) and Evan Ensminger scored a goal and assisted on three more. Jose Lopez and Aidan Sundt had a goal apiece, and Conor Hensley was credited with a pair of assists.
