WYE MILLS — Jeff Hollis, Queen Anne’s County High’s boys’ head basketball coach, has seen plenty of Wicomico over the past two seasons.
Last season, the Indians defeated Hollis’ Lions in the Bayside Conference championship and Class 2A East Region final. This season Wi-Hi saddled Queen Anne’s with its only three losses, winning in the regular season, then again in the conference and regional finals.
As coach of the North all-stars, Hollis got one last eyeful of Wicomico’s standouts Tuesday night, as Antwan Wilson scored a game-high 27 points and Malique Leatherbury added another 10 to help the South to a 90-83 victory in the 37th edition of the Bayside Conference Cliff Mister Senior All-Star basketball game at Chesapeake College.
“I just told them, ‘I’m glad I don’t have to see you again. And I don’t have to see you again,’” said Hollis with a laugh of Wilson, Leatherbury and their teammates Jaylin Dashiell Andrews and Jayden Handy. “They seem like a great group of kids.”
Wilson and Washington’s CJ Dickerson (17 points) each scored six points in the first quarter as the South built a 30-23 lead. That lead grew to 37-27, before North Dorchester’s Franchise Friend (14 points), Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Jazheer Smith (12 points) and Queen Anne’s Nate Ford (12 points) combined for six straight points to draw the North within 37-33 midway through the second quarter.
But the South went on a 17-5 tear, with Dickerson and Wilson accounting for all 17 South points. Dickerson hit a 3-pointer and two consecutive field goals. Wilson, the South Bayside Player of the Year, then slammed back-to-back dunks, made a three-point play, before punctuating the half with his only 3-pointer of the game for a 54-38 South lead.
“Yes, right now,” a smiling Hollis answered when asked if he’d like to help Wilson pack for college.
The South maintained its double-digit lead through the first half of the third quarter, leading by as many as 16. But North Dorchester’s Nasir Polk (team-high 15 points), selected the North Bayside’s Player of the Year, scored eight points to help the North close the third quarter on a modest 15-7 run, whittling its deficit to 66-61 with one quarter remaining.
The South opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run, extending its lead to 75-63 with 7:23 left. But the North answered. Smith canned a 3-pointer, North Caroline’s Markeil Chestnut scored on a floater and Ford muscled his way through the paint for a bucket that pulled the North withing 75-70 with 4:54 left.
The Wicomico contingent promptly took control from there, scoring the South’s last 15 points. After a pair of free throws from Andrews, Wilson dunked. Polk scored to keep the North in contact at 79-72. The North’s next possession ended with Wilson blocking shot, leading to a Handy jumper. Leatherbury tacked on two free throws, nudging the South’s lead to 83-72.
Chestnut scored a lay-in, but Wilson came back with a three-point play before Leatherbury made a steal and sprinted in for a layup to make it 88-74 South with under 2 minutes left. Andrews made a free throw and Wilson added yet another dunk to make it 90-80 with under a minute left.
“It’s a great experience, when you have a group of guys that all have a skill level where you can just sit back and just throw the ball out there,” said South head coach Shawn Johnson, who coaches Snow Hill.
“I told everyone I see why (Wicomico head) coach (Butch) Waller can sit back and stay calm,” Johnson said referring to the Wi-Hi foursome. “Antwan just makes the game so easy. Malique, all of them play hard. They play together as a unit. And you see I finished the game up with them on the floor. It’s definitely a pleasure having those guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.