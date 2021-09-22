EASTON — There’s so much for Debbie McQuaid to like.
There’s speed, talent, athleticism, some standouts, and a fast-learning group of new players.
What Saints Peter and Paul High’s head field hockey coach likes most about this year’s team though is its carryover from practice to game time.
“They’re taking what we’re doing in practice and putting it in the game which you don’t always see that as a coach,” McQuaid said. “The one (goal) Lexi Ekroos scored, I pulled her out and said, ‘When you’re on that post you need to move here and get low and step in.’ Put her back in the game and she did exactly what we said and she scored.”
Ekroos’ goal midway through the second quarter gave the Sabres a five-goal cushion that was never threatened Wednesday, as Saints Peter and Paul overwhelmed Delmarva Christian, 10-0, in its home opener.
“I think we’re really coming together because we’re starting to talk more,” said sophomore midfielder Gennie Webb, who finished with two goals and two assists. “I just feel like we’re more connected. And we’re really fast. Faster than last year.”
Last year the Sabres lost their opener and never lost again in a COVID-abbreviated season, winning four straight, including a victory over Holly Grove in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship.
Sts. Peter & Paul lost its first game this season to St. Mary’s, but hasn’t lost since, yesterday’s victory extending their win streak to four games.
“We are so much closer and I think that’s how we’re winning,” said senior midfielder Lexi Gordon, who netted her first two goals of the season against Delmarva Christian (0-1, 0-1). “And we want to win. If we want it then we will get it.”
The Sabres (4-1 overall, 3-0 ESIAC) wasted little time in taking control against the Royals, as Emmary Sweeney scored with 1 minute, 24 seconds elapsed before Webb scored twice for a 3-0 lead with the game a little over six minutes old.
Sts. Peter & Paul widened that lead to 6-0 by halftime. Morgan Quade scored 46 seconds into the quarter. Freshman Samantha Murphy sent a pass that Ekroos converted for a goal. And junior Catherine Cronan, who’s never played prior to this year, capped the scoring with 3:26 remaining in the half.
“We’re connected,” said Murphy, who had a goal to go with her assist. “We’re all like friends and we know each other very well. I think we’re capable to going to the championship.”
McQuaid isn’t going that far just yet, giving her team a B grade, before saying “B-plus,” yesterday.
“We’re getting there,” McQuaid said. “I’ve got a lot of speed. We have speed all over. They’re a little bit more cohesive as a team (than last year). They’re playing well. They’re practicing hard.”
The Sabres extended their lead in the second half, which was played with a running clock. Catherine Langston scored the only goal of the third quarter, then watched Gordon score twice and Murphy once in the fourth quarter.
Notes: Caroline Talucci had one assist and goalie Vika Lafferty made one save.
Kent Island 3, Washington 0
STEVENSVILLE — Megan Carpenter scored one goal and set up two others as the Buccaneers improved to 4-1 overall with their second straight win.
Brookey Betcher and Graces Hines each scored for Kent Island, and Talia Crowe assisted on Carpenter’s goal. Buccaneer goalies Allie Cimaglia and Jordan Bunce each had three saves.
Easton 1
J.M. Bennett 0
SALISBURY — Jordan Regan converted Kat Knox’s pass for the game’s only goal, as the Warriors notched their first win of the season, blanking the Clippers.
Goalie Aubrey Lavezzo made 10 saves as Easton improved to 1-3.
