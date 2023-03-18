It took eight games.
Oh, Chesapeake College’s men’s basketball team justifiably entered the season thinking it had the ingredients for a winning record, and maybe even a shot at a regional title. A 3-0 start undoubtedly added fuel to that thinking.
But when the Skipjacks mustered two wins over their next five games, they may have paused to reevaluate that thinking.
“From the beginning we knew we could do it,” said sophomore point guard Lamont Powell, a 2019 Easton High graduate who transferred from Garrett prior to this season. “We just didn’t all buy in at first. Everybody had their pride and egos. The losses woke us up. The losses really woke us up, like, ‘All right. Time to do it Sachs’ way.’”
Since merging from their way to head coach Andrew Sachs’ way, the Skipjacks have reeled off 24 wins in 25 games, setting a school single-season record for victories at 29. The most recent of those came last Saturday at Frederick Community College, when Chesapeake routed Montgomery, 79-59, to win its first Region XX Division II title and earn its first trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament in school history.
“Honestly this whole entire thing, it’s mind-blowing,” said sophomore guard DJ Earl, who after a morning practice Sunday will board a plane with his team for a flight to Chicago before driving to Danville, Illinois, where the No. 9 Skipjacks (29-4) will face eighth-seeded Macomb (Michigan) Community College (25-7) in the tournament’s first game Tuesday morning.
“It’s a surreal moment for us,” continued Earl, the team’s leading scorer with a 15.9 points per game average. “Especially after last year, losing in the first round (of regionals). Going out the way we did and coming back this year and being able to do what were were able to do. It means a lot to our program. Being able to experience this with this group of guys means a lot.”
But it all could have easily been derailed.
Chesapeake looked ready to push its record to 4-0 Nov. 16, when it built a double-digit lead against the College of Southern Maryland, only to lose, 86-78 on its home floor. Six days later the Skipjacks lost by six against a bigger Howard team — the only time they would suffer back-to-back losses all season — leaving them at 3-2.
Chesapeake appeared to have regained its mojo, as it thumped Mercer County by 53, then shellacked Anne Arundel by 64 Dec. 1. But four days later, the Skipjacks let yet another double-digit halftime lead get away in a 79-66 loss to Prince George’s County, their most lopsided loss of the season.
“Coming off a 23-3 year last year I knew we’d be pretty good,” Sachs said. “I think they thought they were pretty good. And then they forgot what’s made them good. And we let the foot off the gas against P.G. and Southern Maryland.
“But then we started winning,” Sachs continued. “Then you beat a nationally-ranked team in Bryant & Stratton (Virginia). I told them, ‘You can play with anybody in the country.’”
Chesapeake proved it could play with anybody on its schedule the rest of the way. And though players may have wanted to step outside Sachs’ framework in an effort to better showcase their talents in hopes of catching a recruiter’s eye at the next level, the Skipjacks have remained a cohesive unit.
“This group is as together a group as I’ve had in a long time,” Sachs said. “Here especially, which is rare at this level because you’re trying to get re-recruited, and they’ve been really selfless when you have all these (five) guys averaging double figures (in scoring). And they bought in to what we’re selling.”
What Sachs’ and his staff have been selling are constants.
“You have to have two constants,” said Sachs, whose 35-plus-year-coaching resume has included stops at Holy Cross, Virginia Wesleyan, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Bethany (West Virginia), Salisbury and Archbishop Spalding (High School). “One constant is you’ve got to defend. On the ball, off the ball. Number two is you’ve got to rebound the basketball. You do those two things you will always have a chance to win.
“Now on the offensive end you want to value the basketball, because it’s all about possessions,” Sachs continued. “You want to create more possessions than your opponent. You can play fast. You can play slow. Whatever you want to do. But that’s what you have to do in order to win. It keeps you in basketball games when you’re not shooting the basketball well.”
Chesapeake learned that lesson Feb. 3 in Catonsville when it scored just 14 first-half points.
“We didn’t make a two-point field goal (in the first half), but we only gave up 18 (points),” said Sachs of a game the Skipjacks rallied to win 62-56. “So you always have a chance to win the basketball game. That’s the kind of formula we’ve used. You figure out what your team is good at and what it’s not good at, and maximize what you’re good at, minimize what you’re not good at. “
Embedded in Sachs’ formula have been three key stats — rebounds, turnovers and free throws.
“We want more rebounds, don’t want to have a lot of turnovers, and you want to make more free throws than the other team,” Sachs said. “Usually if you win two of those three, you have a good chance of winning.”
That proved correct in the victory over Catonsville. Although the Skipjacks lost the rebound battle by one board, it shot 73.5% from the foul line to Catonsville’s 46.7%, and committed just three turnovers to Cardinals’ six.
Chesapeake was also 2 for 3 in those categories during the regional semifinal and final. In the 88-83 semifinal victory over Cecil, the Skipjacks committed more turnovers, but had the edge in rebounding (44-40) and free-throw shooting (69.5% to Cecil’s 55.2%). In the final against Montgomery, Chesapeake was outrebounded by 14, but committed two fewer turnovers and shot 87.5% from the foul line compared to Montgomery’s 68.8%.
“We got guys who can shoot the basketball,” Sachs said. “But again, you have to play to your strengths.”
Chesapeake heads to Danville on a 14-game win streak and with five players scoring in double figures: Earl (15.9), Kent County High grad JayShaun Freeman (14.5); Justin DeMaria (11.8); Izaiah Credle (11.5) and Powell (10.8), who was 20-for-23 from the foul line in three playoff games and was named player of the Region XX Division II tournament.
But the Skipjacks also lost a valued piece to their success, when freshman Elisha Gregory (8.9 ppg., 4.6 rebounds per game) suffered a season-ending elbow injury during the semifinal victory over Cecil.
“It’s a bad loss for us because if you look at the four losses that we had, his first game back after a groin pull, was Howard and he had like 22,” Sachs said of Gregory, who also missed time this season with a sprained ankle. “(Howard coach) Mike Smelkinson was like, ‘Who is this kid?’ I was like, ‘Well, he’s been hurt for a couple games.’
“Then he got hurt against Allegany in a game we lost and he missed three weeks,” Sachs said. “We won the rest of those games, but he just makes us better ‘cause he’s so versatile and he’s long. He’s athletic, and he gets his hands on a lot of balls.”
Sachs said Ezekiel Edwards, Azim Sana and Kent Island High grad TaQuan Courtney will play a lot more minutes to fill the void created by Gregory’s injury.
“They lack his versatility, but that’s what we’re going to have to do,” Sachs said.
That has seemingly been a theme for Chesapeake team throughout the season, one it hopes to use again this week.
“I knew we had the ingredients to be pretty good,” Sachs said. “Now, if you’d told me we’d be 29-4, I’d be like, ‘OK, sure.’ We’ve probably set six or seven school records this season. That’s great. But winning is what’s really important. These guys now understand how hard it is to win. You have to pay a price. You have to be selfless. And that’ll be the same way in life.
“It’s my hope they’ve created a memory that will never go away for them,” Sachs continued. “Not many kids can say that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.