CAMBRIDGE — Season-openers often show coaching staffs where their team needs work.
And North Caroline High’s coaching staff made it real clear Friday night there’s a lot of work to be done.
Still, the Bulldogs had plenty of positives at Gorton McWilliams Stadium. Nasai Bell, Tyson Weber and Zymear Smith led a rushing attack that accounted for 383 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense limited Cambridge-South Dorchester’s offense to one late touchdown, giving Nic McMorris a 28-14 victory in his debut as Bulldogs’ varsity head football coach.
“I’m really happy for the kids,” McMorris said. “I hope they can enjoy the long weekend and get ready to go.”
McMorris and his assistants weren’t exactly doing backflips as they gathered their players for a postgame chat. There were too many penalties, including three false-start flags on one drive.
And there was the 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Easton transfer Shawn Moody — and the ensuing Darren Belizaire to Shelton Nichols two-point conversion pass — that pulled Cambridge-SD within 21-8 with 8 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter, putting a charge into a relatively quiet Vikings’ crowd.
But the Bulldogs also showed a lot of good things while winning their eighth season opener in nine years.
Caroline showed its could strike quickly, when Smith (six carries, 82 yards) took a jet sweep around right end and blazed 52 yards on the Bulldogs’ second play from scrimmage. Austin Lynn drilled the first of his four successful extra points for a 7-0 lead with the game just 2 minutes old.
The Bulldogs showed they could score on a sustained drive, piecing together a 14-play, 70-yard march that ate almost 7 minutes of clock between the third and fourth quarters, and ended with Weber’s 6-yard scoring run and Lynn’s PAT with 8:42 left for a 28-8 lead.
Caroline showed its big-play prowess, totaling 12 running plays that gained 10 or more yards, including Bell’s 34-yard touchdown jaunt down the right side on the opening possession of the second half that helped widen the lead to 21-0. Bell (14 carries, game-high 161 yards) also had a 19-yard pick-up on a fake punt that extended Caroline’s final scoring drive.
“I like the fact that we can hit the edges and go right up the middle as well,” McMorris said of his ground game that included a 16-carry, 111-yard effort from Weber. “And the fact that we have a quarterback that can run is always a plus.
“We made big plays when we needed to,” McMorris said. “There was a couple mishaps more mentally than physically that we have to clean up. But overall our guys got after it. I can’t be upset with the effort.”
Then there was the Bulldog defense that didn’t allow the Vikings a first down on five of their six first-half possessions. Though Cambridge-SD has its own big-play potential, it was held to just 28 yards rushing. Caroline’s defense also kept constant pressure on Viking quarterback Blake LaBelle, who completed 7 of 17 attempts for 68 yards, including a late 18-yard scoring strike to Belizaire with 1:38 remaining. But the Bulldogs dropped LaBelle behind the line of scrimmage five times, and were often in his face as he tried throwing.
“They are a really good high school football team,” Cambridge-SD head coach Toby Peer said of the Bulldogs. “I thought we played solid defense but the big plays really hurt us. And Blake was under pressure all night.”
Smith’s first-quarter touchdown sprint down the visitors’ sideline and Weber’s 5-yard scoring run up the middle helped North Caroline to a 14-0 halftime lead. Bell’s 34-yard touchdown romp with 3 minutes elapsed in the third quarter pushed that cushion to 21-0.
But then Moody darted in and out and bolted 70 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff that gave Cambridge-SD a spark.
“He’s been a great addition to our football team,” Peer said of Moody.
The Vikings couldn’t dent the end zone until the closing minutes, when LaBelle rolled right and zipped a touchdown pass to Belizaire in the back corner of the end zone. North Caroline stopped Belizaire’s two-point run attempt.
“I do think our defense has a lot of potential,” McMorris said. “And I think our offense is pretty close to clicking.
“I think we were absolutely sloppy,” McMorris continued. “But there were times when we needed to execute and we absolutely did.”
Smith had an interception for North Caroline, and Moody had a pick for the Vikings.
Easton 38, North East 6
NORTH EAST — Junior Mikey O’Connor threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third score, and Sam Noble returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown as the Warriors rolled in their opener.
In his first varsity start, O’Connor completed 11 of 18 passes for 174 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Barnhardt in the first quarter, and a 31-yard scoring strike to Colin Mooney in the second quarter. O’Connor also carried six times for 40 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run.
Mooney finished with five receptions for 122 yards and Barnhardt had three catches for 36 yards. Noble took the second-half kickoff for a 79-yard score and Brandan Jenkins (14 carries, team-high 76 yards) scored on a 3-yard run that helped Easton to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Easton senior place-kicker Jed Smith, who connected on five extra-point attempts, hit a 31-yard field goal for the Warriors’ final points.
Col. Richardson 57 Washington 0
PRINCESS ANNE — Quarterback Tarron Hammond hit T.J. Wenger with a 22-yard scoring pass, found Dominique Caven for a 36-yard touchdown connection, and ran 3 yards for another touchdown — all in the first quarter — as the Colonels rolled in their season opener.
E.J. Jones returned a pair of fumbles 43 yards for touchdowns for Colonel Richardson. The Colonels also got a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Chatydrick Pickrom, a 21-yard scoring run from Carter Turbitt, and a 27-yard touchdown run from Jazir Dickerson. Kicker Morgan Demir was 3 of 4 on extra-point attempts.
