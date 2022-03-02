CENTREVILLE — As far as Mike Kern was concerned, Kent Island’s full-court press was a given.
What Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ head basketball coach had not counted on was the Buccaneers’ season-high 3-point barrage.
“I think the key stat to me was the 3-pointers. They had nine of them,” Kern said after that long-range success help carry fifth-seeded Kent Island to a 61-55 victory over the top-seeded Lions Tuesday night in the Class 2A East Section II final.
Winners of 11 of their last 12, the Buccaneers (15-6) advance to Thursday’s 2A East Region championship at No. 2 seed Parkside.
“We’re scrappy, young,” Kent Island head coach David Plumer said. “We knew we wanted to keep it close first half and then press ‘em the second half. “
And that’s exactly what the Bucs did.
Queen Anne’s held a 7-5 lead after the first quarter. While the Bucs did not press in the first half, they didn’t let the Lions (19-2) gain any real separation.
Queen Anne’s 11-7 lead was sliced to 11-10 on Lauren Haber’s 3-pointer with 5:37 left in the second quarter. Lions senior center Kendal Moxey, who finished with a game-high 19 points and 21 rebounds — giving her a double-double in 21 games this season — kissed a shot off the glass for a 13-10 lead. But Lilli Dauses (14 points) splashed a trey to forged a 13-13 tie midway through the period.
A free throw and 3-pointer from Asia Reed (12 points) helped the Lions regain the lead, which was extended to 20-15 with 1:23 left in the half. Kent Island’s Alivia Hanesworth hit a trey before Kendal Nagle’s drive gave Queen Anne’s a 22-18 halftime lead.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” said Plumer, whose team lost 37-34 and 43-33 to Queen Anne’s during the regular season. “We went into Easton and we had that struggle (in last Friday’s quarterfinal victory). I knew Queen Anne’s would have that struggle today.”
What the Lions really struggled with was Kent Island’s full-court pressure.
“I guess we took what we (did) against Easton and just kind of like went for it,” said Haber of a press that Friday helped the Buccaneers erase a 16-point deficit while fueling a 28-7 second-half surge. “Just put a lot of pressure on the ball. Our press, we just come out explosive.”
Moxey hit a turnaround shot to move Queen Anne’s to a 24-18 lead 1:16 into the third quarter. Kent Island was whistled for a walk on its next possession, but began pressing and creating turnovers. Allison Corbin (team-high 18 points) scored inside. Dauses swept right to left through the lane for a left-handed shot 30 seconds later, drawing the Bucs within 24-22 and prompting Kern to call time.
Just 3 seconds after play resumed, Hanesworth buried a 3-pointer for a 25-24 Bucs’ lead. Haber (16 points) was fouled on another 3-point attempt and hit one of the following three free throw attempts for a 26-24 Bucs lead.
Moxey put Queen Anne’s back in front, twice scoring inside for a 28-26 lead with just over 3 minutes remaining in the third.
The back and forth continued.
Corbin’s 3-pointer nudged Kent Island back in front at 29-28. Reed answered with a trey, giving the Lions a 31-29 lead. Caroline Cavanaugh’s trey returned the lead to Kent Island at 32-31. Moxey’s free throw pulled Queen Anne’s even at 32-all.
Kent Island regained the lead, when Hanesworth made a steal and scored a layup with 42 seconds left in the third. Corbin followed, scoring on a drive, drawing a foul on Moxey, and sinking the free throw for a 37-32 leading heading into the fourth.
“I knew if I took it into her she (Moxey) was going to draw a foul possibly and I just figured, hey, use my power against hers and see what happens,” Corbin said.
Moxey again scored inside to pull Queen Anne’s within 39-37 with 5:39 left. But Corbin again drove right at the Lions star center, scored, was fouled, and completed her second three-point play for a 42-37 lead.
“Allison Corbin is such … every game’s the same,” Plumer said. “I know what I’m going to get out of her. She plays so hard. She’s always playing the other team’s best player.”
Queen Anne’s didn’t go away though.
Emily Gunther’s 3 got the Lions back within 42-40 with 4:53 left. Corbin responded with her last field goal of the game. But Gunther canned another 3 just 10 seconds later, paring Kent Island’s lead to 44-43.
“Emily came in and made those 3s and that was huge for us,” Kern said. “I thought we were back in the game. That was the run we needed.”
Queen Anne’s pressed full-court and forced a turnover that led to Gunther hitting a pair of free throws with 3:05 left for a 45-44 Lions lead.
But Kent Island’s full-court pressure again created turnovers, as Haber scored on a follow and Dauses converted a pair of free throws to gave the Bucs a 48-45 lead they never yielded.
“I was disappointed with how we handled it,” Kern said of the press. “We normally handle it a little better and credit to them. They pressured us and caused some turnovers. I don’t understand why we couldn’t keep our composure. And we kind of got rattled. Credit to them, they applied the pressure. But we hung tough.”
R.J. Ensor’s layup with 2:15 remaining got Queen Anne’s within 48-47.
But Kent Island again stung the Lions from long range, Haber draining her third 3-pointer with 2:01 left and Dauses burying another 3 from the baseline for a 54-47 lead with 1:21 left.
Reed’s free throw with 6.5 seconds shaved Kent Island’s lead to 58-55. Dauses hit a free throw with 4.7 seconds left, missed the second, but watched Haber grab the rebound and score on a put-back to cement the win.
“We all came to the boys’ game last night and saw them lose,” said Cavanaugh of Kent Island’s 67-57 loss to Queen Anne’s on Monday night. “But we were just ready for that revenge. I think we were all just ready for it.”
