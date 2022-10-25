SNOW HILL — Stephen Decatur High boys’ head soccer coach Jamie Greenwood has been playing with his lineup all season.
“We’ve had 10 different starting lineups in 13 games,” Greenwood said. “Tweaking the whole time, because we know that the regular season is the tune-up for the playoffs, and that’s when it really counts. And I think this lineup tonight really is the one that’s good with us.”
Kent Island head coach Lin Outten won’t argue.
Brogan Eastlack netted a hat trick and Decatur’s defense shut out the Buccaneers for almost 70 minutes Monday night on the way to a 5-1 victory in the Bayside Conference championship at Snow Hill High.
“They were highly motivated,” Outten said of the Seahawks, whose lone loss this year was a 4-1 setback at Kent Island on Sept. 19. “Whether it was from us beating them earlier, or they’re just motivated period. (They had) a great game against Parkside, great game against (James M.) Bennett. We knew we were going to be in for a tough game. I suspect they are going to be a good threat to win the 3A championship in the states. I bet they do really well.”
Decatur (12-1) wasted little time in jolting the Buccaneers, as Eastlack drilled a shot over the lunge of Kent Island keeper Steve Sanchez and into the upper right corner of the net with just 1 minute, 33 seconds elapsed for a 1-0 lead.
“I think that number three up top is a tremendous player,” Outten said of Eastlack. “He scores a goal a minute and a half in that rarely gets scored in a high school game. You don’t see that very often. Wish we could have done better with that. But he made a great play early and put us in a big hole. And we had a lot of trouble climbing out of it.”
Unbeaten since a season-opening loss to defending Class 3A state champ Bennett, Kent Island (10-1-1) tried answering Eastlack’s goal a little over 2 minutes later when Simon Vijinovic sent a Nolan Burns corner kick over the crossbar.
Eastlack struck again with 26:55 left in the first half, converting Ryan McLaughlin’s cross from left wing into a 2-0 Seahawks advantage.
“He’s a workhorse,” Greenwood said of Eastlack. “He’s feisty. He works hard. I’ve coached some competitive kids, but he is definitely one of the most competitive. Day in and day out. At practice he’s competitive. On the field he’s competitive. And he’s a definitely a difference maker.”
Decatur keeper Nick Hernandez stopped Kent Island’s Aiden Neboshynsky with 19:29 left in the first half. Eastlack almost completed his hat trick with 11:44 to go in the opening half, but was thwarted by Sanchez, who recovered quickly to retrieve the rebound.
But with under 7 minutes left in the half, Eastlack crossed a pass from right wing that McLaughlin banged in for a 3-0 halftime lead.
“I think Decatur just played great,” Outten said. “They were just great all over the field.”
Though the Seahawks did not gear their defense toward shutting down Kent Island standout Nolan Burns, Greenwood’s season-long adjustments have resulted in a unit that allowed the Bucs not a lot of opportunities.
“Our defenders came up big tonight,” Greenwood said. “Nick Hernandez in the goal played spectacular as well. That’s really the big difference. We’ve got four defenders that really defend well back there. And having two guys that are above 6 foot playing in the center of the field kind of makes it hard to play the long ball.
“It wasn’t a denying thing,” Greenwood said of Burns.” That’s not really been our thing. It’s just about playing holistically and as a team, and deny as a team. I mean, yeah, we’re going to watch him. We’re not going to leave him open. But we’re not going to man mark him. Thats upsets the apple cart.”
Outten acknowledge that while Burns got his share of touches, the Seahawks were different defensively than the Sept. 19 contest.
“They defended so well we were having trouble getting behind them,” Outten said. “Anytime we played a ball through it was pretty wet (the game was played in a light rain) and squirted through to the goalie. I wish we could have played on the ground more to our wingers. We got a little bit of traction with (Max) Barba on the left side in the second half. But him and Eric Hofman was on the right wing, we weren’t able to have the effectiveness with them the same way we did in the first game. They both scored in the first game. But we were defending so much.”
Seven minutes into the second half, freshman Elijah Isett extended Decatur’s lead to 4-0.
The Bucs had opportunities to cut into the lead, but Hernandez twice punch away shots, first on a direct kick, then on a corner. Then with 21 minutes remaining, Kent Island’s Lane Steinbruck carried down right wing, but his shot cleared the crossbar.
Eastlack finished his hat trick with 15:18 left to fatten the lead to 5-0.
Kent Island avoided the shutout when Steinbruck’s penalty kick with 12:34 remaining went off Hernandez’ hands and into the right side of the net.
“We really need to take this as one of our learning opportunities where we haven’t played that many great teams and we finally played one,” Outten said. “Not that we didn’t play other good teams. But they were just fantastic. And we have to grow out of it and be better next time.
“We have some huge games coming up,” Outten said of the approaching Class 2A East Regional playoffs. “We’re excited to be the one seed in the 2As and we open up Saturday. And I hope we can take this game to be a motivator for really coming together as good team.”
