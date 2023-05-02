EASTON — It wasn’t that James Donelan didn’t want to be head coach for North Caroline High’s boys’ tennis team.
He just thought there might be somebody better for the job. When that somebody didn’t emerge, Donelan decided to accept the job.
And what a job he’s done.
Jesse Link defeated Easton’s Sean Wazniak, 8-4, at No. 4 singles in Tuesday’s final match at the Easton Family YMCA, lifting North Caroline to a 4-3 victory that gave the Bulldogs their first North Bayside championship since 2014.
“I just wanted to make sure if there was a coach out there that knew a little bit more about the sport, that they had the opportunity to come in and provide that for the boys,” Donelan said. “But we weren’t able to get the coach that we wanted in here so I was happy to step up.”
Donelan was even happier after North Caroline, down 2-1 after doubles play, rallied to win three of the four singles matches to push its record to 13-1 overall, 8-0 North Bayside. It’s the Bulldogs’ first division title for the boys since 2014 when Dennis White — now the girls’ head coach — was in charge.
Easton (11-2, 7-1) took a 2-1 lead after doubles play. Easton’s Jake Hershey and Clay Nagel defeated Josh Huster and Link, 8-6, at No. 1, and Kai Ferris and Waziak teamed at No. 3 to top Gavin O’Brien and Ryan Canter, 8-5. Carson Bishop and Hayden Kent defeated Easton’s Aidan Sundt and Liam Edgel, 8-6, at No. 2.
But the Warriors, who lost 7-0 to the Bulldogs in their first meeting of the season, pushed their lead to 3-1 after Hershey defeated Huster, 8-3, at No. 1 singles.
The Bulldogs would win every other match though.
Bishop crafted an 8-1 victory over Sundt at No. 2, and Kent earned an 8-2 win over Nagel at No. 3. That set up the tiebreaker between Link and Waziak at No. 4.
“I did know the match was on the line,” Link said. “It was definitely scary.”
Link also knew the North title was at stake, and battled Wazniak to three ties over the first six games. But Link broke Wazniak to take a 4-3 lead, held serve, then broke his opponent’s serve again for a 6-3 cushion. Wazniak hit a circus between-the-legs return but couldn’t get the point as Link again held serve for a 7-3 lead.
Wazniak battled to close within 7-4. Despite reaching deuce in the next game, Link wouldn’t allow Wazniak to get any closer, as he hammered a cross-court winning to seal the 8-4 victory.
“At first I was doing well then went down a couple games” Link said. “And then, I don’t know, I just took off. I felt it. Felt great.”
But Link was quick to make one thing clear.
“It’s not just me, man,” Link said. “We’re doing great.”
Said Donelan: “My boys, they put in the hard work all season. There’s been a lot of maturity that’s happened. They’ve grown up. They’ve become much smarter tennis players. From that first match to now, it’s just been leaps and bounds.”
North Caroline’s girls registered a 5-2 win over Easton.
Senior Rebecca White raised her record to 13-0 singles, 11-0 doubles for the season, as she defeated Charley Calka Webb, 8-0, at No. 1 singles, after teaming with Lizzeth Ixlah-Fuentes for an 8-0 victory ove Erin Boyle and Calka Webb at No. 1 doubles.
The Bulldogs won three of the four singles matches, as Ixlah-Fuentes defeated Patti Dongarra, 8-4, at No. 2, and Ava Barrett beat Boyle, 8-2, at No. 4. Easton’s Corrine Smith got the Warriors’ lone singles win with an 8-3 victory over Taryn Brandt at 4.
North Caroline’s Abby Lorenc and Barrett outlasted Dongarra and Lydia Walter, 9-7, at No. 2 doubles, while Easton’s Parker Jimenez and Smith downed Megan Rogers and Brandt, 8-4.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 22, Worcester Prep 7
BERLIN — Freshman Caroline Ewing scored nine goals and seniors Hattie Messick (two assists) and Evelyn Murrphy (assist) each recorded a hat trick as the Sabres rolled in Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference play.
Morgan Quade had two goals and set up four others as Saints Peter and Paul improved to 10-3. Eden Zimmerman had two goals and one assist, Ashley Reinoehl (assist) and Morgan Earls each had one goal, and Keely Morgan had an assist. Freshman goalie Kylie Kroniser made eight saves.
