STEVENSVILLE — They finished even the last time they met, each scoring three goals in regulation, each going scoreless in two overtimes, and each scoring two penalty strokes in an eventual draw Sept. 27
Almost one month later, the Kent Island and Pocomoke High field hockey teams remained even minus the offensive fireworks.
For over 53 minutes Tuesday night, the Bucs and Warriors chased the ball and each other all over the field at wind-whipped Andy Schipul Stadium, groaning at near misses and cheering for big saves during a scoreless duel. Then with 6 minutes, 42 seconds remaining, Pocomoke’s Leni Wittman handled a pass from Marli McDorman during a penalty corner, took a few steps in and fired a shot that found the right corner of the cage, giving the Warriors a 1-0 victory and their 17th Bayside Conference championship.
“I felt like we dominated most of the game and we just couldn’t put the ball in the cage,” Kent Island head coach Laura Harding said. “We had more corners (10-6) than them. We were on our half of the field more than them. We just couldn’t score. And unfortunately, you’ve got to score to win.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Megan Carpenter, Kent Island’s outstanding junior midfielder, almost put the Bucs on the board, when she entered the right side of the circle and golfed a shot that sailed wide left of the post with 5:10 left in the half. Moments later, Carpenter put another quality shot on goal less than two minutes later, but Warrior goalie Ella Esham came up with one of her eight saves.
The Buccaneers (9-3-1) picked up three more corners in the third quarter, but couldn’t convert, as the game continued to be played mostly between the 25-yard lines.
“Lot of rigor. Lot of tenacity. Lot of just going after the ball,” Pocomoke head coach Brandi Castaneda said. “They both wanted this win and either team could have come out on top in this one.”
The Warriors (11-0-1) began creating more opportunities in the fourth quarter, and the Bucs responded. Wittman snapped a shot toward the post that Kent Island goalie Allie Cimaglia (eight saves) stopped with her left foot with 13:55 remaining. A little over a minute later, Cimaglia foiled Katelyn Larose at the left post.
“We were having difficulty this whole entire game,” Castaneda said of Kent Island’s defense. “They really do a nice job of defending us in the circle.”
Pocomoke had still another chance to end the scoreless drought with under a 11 minutes left, when it got a shot past Cimaglia, only to watched Kent Island senior defender Mimi Quinn sweep away near the goal line.
The game dipped under the 7-minute mark, when Pocomoke was awarded another corner. Stationed on the right side of the circle, McDorman took the entry feed, spotted Wittman to her left and passed. Wittman took a couple of steps, shot and scored, sending the Warriors into celebration.
“She saw an opportunity, a hole on the left, took it in and took an opposite-side shot on the keeper,” Castaneda said of Wittman’s game-winner. “And it was an opportune shot. We didn’t have many of those in this game as compared even to last game. These are two very competitive, highly athletic teams.”
Kent Island had three more corner chances in the final 4:30, but couldn’t get another quality shot on the cage.
“This feels outstanding,” said Castaneda, whose led the Warriors to three conference titles.
Kent Island now prepares to face North Caroline in a Class 2A East Region I semifinal on Monday at 6 p.m.
“We’re definitely going to have to work on finishing for the playoffs,” Harding said. “This motivates us not to lose on our field again because we have homefield advantage for the playoffs.”
ESIAC Playoffs
SSPP 14, Delmarva Christian 1
EASTON — Evelyn Murphy and Gennie Webb each recorded hat tricks as the top-seeded Sabres rolled past Delmarva Christian in an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference semifinal.
Sts. Peter & Paul (11-3) will host No. 2 seed Holly Grove for the title on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
Morgan Quade and Cadence Kelly had two goals apiece for the Sabres, who also got goals from Emmary Sweeney, Gabby Mangold, Catherine Cronan, and Caroline Talucci. Goalie Vika Lafferty made two saves.
BOYS’ SOCCER
N. Caroline 4, Easton 2
EASTON — Isaiah Christophel scored twice and Gave O’Brien stopped a first-half penalty kick Wednesdayas North Caroline defeated Easton in a Class 2A East Region II quarterfinal.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs advance to play top-seeded Parkside in the semifinals.
North Caroline also got goals from Owen Rorabaugh and Nathan Heilig.
