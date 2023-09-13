North Caroline High’s boys’ soccer team earned attention last week with its season-opening victory over perennial South Bayside power Parkside.
And Kent Island made a fairly loud statement Monday with a 5-0 shutout of Easton in its season debut.
“It’s always hard to know who has what coming back,” Queen Anne’s veteran head coach Wade Hosler said. “I saw Caroline beat Parkside, so that looks pretty good. Kent Island is always good. Easton’s always in the mix. So I couldn’t pick a favorite right now if you asked me. And I hope we’re in that mix, too.”
Over the past 38 years — excluding the COVID-cancelled 2020 season — only one team outside the mix of Kent Island, Easton, North Caroline and Queen Anne’s has won the North Bayside title, that being Cambridge-South Dorchester in 1990. One team from that foursome figures to again emerge as this year’s division champion, though all four coaches think their respective teams have a long way to go.
“I feel like we still have lots of work to do to get on the same page,” said Kent Island head coach Lin Outten, who graduated almost a dozen from last year’s North-Bayside championship team. “We feel like we’re just getting started so it’s hard to guage. (North Caroline head coach) John (Austin) is probably right. Those North games are always very competitive and close games. It’s going to be tough.”
Austin thinks that highly competitive flavor will also be found in regional play as well.
“I think that every team has to show up,” Austin said. “If you don’t show up you’re going to get beat.”
That mindset not only applies to the Class 2A ranks, but the 1A East as well, where St. Michaels and North Dorchester look to find cohesion in September then push toward deep postseason runs.
“It’s going to take us three to four games to get into rhythm, so I can see them 11 on 11,” St. Michaels head coach Pat Hambleton. “So you know us, we’ll try to just get better for the most important part of the year, which is October, November.”
Here’s a look at this year’s teams:
Col. Richardson
Head Coach: Dillon Shaheen.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Cohen Carels (Jr.); Backs: Cameron Todd (Jr.); Isaac Uva (Sr.); Brandon Rommel (Sr.); Jackson Jean Jr. (So.); Midfield: John Beaven (Fr.); Jack Walls (So.); Preston Rickwood (Jr.); Ludver Vasquez (So.); Forwards: Angel Castro-Rios (Jr.); Morgan Demir (Jr.).
Outlook: The Colonels graduated leading scorer Conner Detrich, an all-North second-team pick, and have been shut out in their first two games. That hasn’t dimmed Shaheen’s optimism though.
“We lost five pretty key guys from last year so we’re starting a little fresh with some new guys,” Shaheen said. “But things are shaping up pretty well so far. We’re looking forward to our matchups with some of the more (1A) rival teams.”
Easton
Head Coach: John Pritchett.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Samuel Hutchison (So.); Backs: Mario Medina (Jr.); Landon Chaney (Jr.); Julian Hutchison (Sr.); Midfield: Clay Nagel (Jr.); Jed Smith (Sr.); Jose Villeda Rubio (Jr.); Drew Schmidt (Sr.); Evan Ensminger (Sr.); Forwards: Dominic Stanco (Jr.); C.J. Chaconas (Jr.).
Outlook: Like his fellow 2A East coaches in the division, Pritchett thinks the North and region are wide open.
“That’s why we were disappointed with last night’s result,” Pritchett said of Monday’s 5-0 loss to Kent Island. “We thought it was a year where we could go out and run the table and take it.”
There’s plenty of season left. And while Brody Byrnes, last year’s leading scorer, isn’t expected back from injury for at least another month, and Connor Hensley is also sidelined with an injury, Pritchett sees this team as a contender. But Easton needs to finish.
“We just need to finish ‘em,” Pritchett said of scoring opportunities. “We create plenty of chances. We’ve just got to score more goals. And we’ve got to be a little more connected in the back so that we don’t give away as many easy opportunities for the other team.”
Despite that disappointment, Easton’s ability to work through the midfield and build scoring chances was an encouraging sign against the Bucs.
“That was the bright spot,” Pritchett said. “It was our first game, we worked out a lot of things. We’ve got a lot of new players. We’ve got players who are stepping up from reserve roles into starting roles. Just a lot of good things to build off of.”
Kent Island
Head Coach: Lin Outten.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Matt Guerra (Sr.); Backs: Jacob Agee (Sr.); Davis Miller (Jr.); Midfield: Isaiah Knowles (Jr.); Simon Vujinovic (Jr.); Spencer Chappell (So.); Schunta Matsui (Sr.); Brendan Thomas (So.); Forwards: Eric Hofmann (Jr.); Andy Torian (Sr.); A.J. Miller (So.); Lane Steinbruck (Sr.); Noah Anthony (Sr.).
Outlook: Despite heavy graduation losses, the Bucs figure to challenge for their fifth North crown in seven years — excluding 2020.
North Bayside Player of the Year and leading scorer Nolan Burns graduated, as did backs Mike Peake and Eddie Longhurst — both all-North selections. Agee returns at center back and is joined by Miller. Outten is working out a number of candidates for the starting outside spots, but needs to see more real game time.
Vujinovic was first-team all-North a year ago, and together with Knowles could be one of the top one-two punches in the conference. Matsui started with that duo Monday against Easton, but Thomas will also see time.
Hofmann is the only returner up top and will play with different combinations that include Torian, Miller, Steinbruck, Thomas and Anthony.
North Caroline
Head Coach: John Austin.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Gavin O’Brien (Sr.); Defense: Jimmy Cohoon (So.); Lewis Higgs (So.); Josh Huster (Sr.); Ryan Canter (Sr.); Mason Shilling (So.); Tyler Gutierrez (So.); Midfield: Logan Harned (Sr.); Kevin Godinez (Sr.); Heath Frantum (So.); Ayden Russell (So.); Brayden Boarts (Jr.); Yossin Roberlo (Sr.); Forwards: Austin Lynn (Sr.); Omar Marroquin (Jr.).
Outlook: The Bulldogs have a great blend of seniors, juniors and sophomores. One of Austin’s favorite qualities with his current cast though is how the seniors have stepped into solid leading roles.
“The seniors have really taken ownership of the team,” Austin said. “It’s probably the best preseason I’ve had in seven years of being (head) varsity coach. They all came in shape. They were all ready. This is a fun group of kids.”
And though the victory over the Rams was confidence booster, Austin knows the season is long and his team has to follow a familiar refrain.
“If we play possession soccer, if we can hold the ball, I feel like we have a really good chance,” Austin said. “And I know a lot of teams are going to say that. It sounds very cliché in soccer, but when we possess the ball it’s fun to watch us play. I just sit back and I’m in awe. Last year we just couldn’t possess the ball for long stretches. This year, that’s the goal. Possess the ball.”
North Dorchester
Head Coach: Gabe Guzman.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Luke Gadow (Sr.); Backs: Makenley Louijuste (So.); Nate Swann (Jr.); Chris Sanchez (So.); Christian Chase (So.); Midfield: Tito Fonseca (Sr.); Brayden Messick (Sr.); Peyton Bleyer (Fr.); Ridge Brohawn (Sr.); Forwards: Vernon Price (Sr.); John Boyle (Sr.).
Outlook: After serving as an assistant the past four years, Guzman, and 2015 North Dorchester graduate, succeeds Shane Abbott as head coach.
“Definitely excited,” Guzman said.
The Eagles lost Jordan Harding but return all-North Bayside second-team picks Fonseca and Price. Guzman doesn’t think he’ll have to teach fundamentals as much this year, and will have a better idea of his team’s strengths and weakness after Thursday’s season opener against St. Michaels.
“We only lost one starting senior from last season, so I kind of have the same team,” Guzman said. “Hopefully we shape up a lot better than we did last year.”
Queen Anne’s
Head Coach: Wade Hosler.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Ethan Keppler (Jr.); Backs: Tai Eubanks (Jr.); Adan Canales (Jr.); Henry Wood (Sr.); Christian Coppage (Jr.); Hayden Albright (Jr.); Connor Cheezum (Jr.); Midfield: Billy Schindler (Sr.); William Nagle (Sr.); Gage Jordan (Jr.); Ryf Eubanks (Sr.); Forwards: Cooper Nevins (Sr.); Nick Esper (Sr.); Ryan Lee (Jr.).
Outlook: The Lions lost a lot from last year, including all-North first-team choices Devin Canter up top, midfielder Wylee Kusmider, Myles Lesniowski in the back, and second-team keeper Devon Yoder.
But Hosler isn’t calling this a rebuilding year.
“We lost a lot of players but if we can continue to have some of those new guys develop, and get some of the younger guys to improve a little bit more I think we’ll be all right,” said Hosler, whose team last won the division in 2021.
Schindler, a second-team all-North selection, returns at midfield along with Nagle, giving Hosler a base to work off.
“Schindler and Nagel are returning starters, and we have enough guys coming back that got time last year that I think we have potential,” Hosler said. “But there’s only four or five of them that started, so that’s a lot of holes to fill. But I think we have some talent.
St. Michaels
Head Coach: Pat Hambleton.
Who’s Where: Goalie: Will Sherwood (Jr.); Backs: Cooper Baum (Sr.); Tyler Murphy (So.); Jacob Bealefeld (Sr.); Jack Brennan (Jr.); Sherwin Mendez (Jr.); Midfield: Ethan Royer (So.); Abel Delgaudio (Fr.); Haven Haddaway (Jr.); Forwards: Connor Wheeler (So.); Blake Dorman (Jr.).
Outlook: The Saints are young and not deep.
But with a strong middle-school group and only two starters that are seniors this season, Hambleton likes the Saints’ potential.
“I go in spells where I fear we’re going to vanish,” Hambleton said. “But I think over the next two to four years we’re going to be relevant and a pain on the schedule. Soccer’s growing a little bit. I’m excited.”
Hambleton is excited to again have first-team all-North goalkeeper Will Sherwood back to lead a defense that returns a solid cast of backs led by Baum and Bealefeld.
St. Michaels opened with a tough 1-0 loss to Pocomoke but rebounded, as Wheeler scored six goals in a 10-0 shutout of Cambridge-SD. Still, Hambleton has a lot of youth because there is no junior varsity program, and will look to develop the new faces in hopes of making a deep postseason run.
Editor’s Note: Information wasn’t available on Cambridge-SD, Kent County, Gunston and Saints Peter and Paul at presstime.
