STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Camren Wynter made a layup with less than a second remaining, capping Penn State’s rally for a 65-64 win over No. 21 Maryland in the regular-season finale.
“Right place at the right time,” Wynter said after the game. “The ball just came to me and I finished it.”
Penn State trailed by as many as 16 points late in the first half, and Wynter got his team back ahead in the second half with an under-the-hoop putback.
Jalen Pickett scored 16 points, Andrew Funk had 14 and Myles Dread had 11 for the Nittany Lions (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing skid to the Terps.
Jahmir Young scored 14 of his 26 points in the second half for Maryland (20-11, 11-9), who entered the afternoon looking to earn the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Julian Reese had 12 points for the Terps, while Don Carey and Ian Martinez added 11 each.
“Frustrated and angry because we worked hard,” Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. “We’ve battled on the road, we just haven’t been able to finish.”
Penn State, which is looking to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011, made 17 of 29 shots — including 6 of 16 from 3-point range — in the second half. It also had a 17-5 run over the final five minutes.
“We’re starting to take some question marks away,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “We’re paying our best basketball right now. This is what we’ve ben aiming for all season. Now, let’s go have fun.”
Penn State jumped to an early lead, but Maryland surged back with a 14-0 run that included five 3-pointers, including three from Martinez. At the same time, the Nittany Lions went cold for nearly eight minutes, going 0 for 10 from the field.
The Terps earned their biggest lead of the game with five seconds left in the half when Carey sank a jumper to make it 35-19. Pickett cut it to 35-22 with a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Shrewsberry said. “We weren’t at our best. It took us awhile. I think Pick’s 3 gave us a little bit of hope, a little bit of momentum going into halftime.”
WYNTER’S CHILL
Wynter, a senior guard, transferred from Drexel, saying he believed the Nittany Lions could make an NCAA Tournament run.
He said that “the last couple of games ... the only thing that’s been on my mind is helping this team win so we can keep moving on.”
He’s had a knack for late-game heroics lately: Wynter also drained a buzzer-beating 3 in overtime at Northwestern on Wednesday.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: The Terps entered the day with a chance to be seeded as high as second in the Big Ten Tournament.
Penn State: The team heads into the Big Ten Tournament with 10 conference wins for the third time in program history. While its chances for an NCAA Tournament berth seemed to fade after coughing up a 19-point lead at home to Rutgers, Sunday’s win and a solid conference tourney run could have them in position.
UP NEXT
Both teams will play in the Big Ten Tournament. Game times had not been set as of Sunday afternoon.
Purdue 76, Illinois 71
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 19 points and Zach Edey added 17 as No. 5 Purdue held on to beat Illinois.
Braden Smith added 15 points for the Boilermakers (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten). It is the first time a team has won the league title by three or more games since 2014..
Edey, who entered the game with 23 double-doubles, finished with six rebounds. He was slowed by playing just 8 minutes in the fist half after picking up two fouls.
The Boilermakers led by 24 early in the second half before the Illini rallied. Matthew Mayer led the Illini (20-11, 11-9) with 16 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13, Sencire Harris 11 and Luke Goode 10 points.
The Illini tied the game at 67 on a free throw by Mayer with 1:17 to go. Edey’s layup gave Purdue a 69-67 edge with 56 seconds to go. Illinois turned the ball over with 31 seconds left.
Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer sank two free throws to push the lead to 71-67 after an immediate foul. Mayer missed a 3-point shot and Newman hit two free throws to push the lead to 73-67 with 16 seconds left.
Goode hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 74-71 with 7 seconds left. Newman hit two free throws to seal it for Purdue with 5 seconds left.
Newman scored 15 points in the first half to help the Boilermakers to a 47-26 halftime lead.
The Boilermakers shot 62% in the first half. but just 29% in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois: The Illini had won three of four game coming in but struggled with turnovers and outside shooting in the first half. However, the Illini showed fight by climbing back from a 24-point deficit early in the second half to tie it late.
Purdue: Following a stretch of losing four of six games, the Boilermakers have gotten some momentum by winning two in a row. Purdue allowed the Illini back into the game by costly turnovers.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With victories over Wisconsin and Illinois, Purdue should remain in the top 5 heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Awaiting seed in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.
Purdue: As No. 1 seed, the Boilermakers will play Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals in Chicago.
Houston 67, Houston 65
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 16 points, including the winning basket as time ran out, and top-ranked Houston escaped a second-half rally by Memphis.
Memphis’ Kendric Davis drove to the basket with nine seconds left and tied the game at 65. Houston chose not to call time out.
Shead then maneuvered along the top of the key, created some space from defender Elijah McCadden with a step-back move, let it go from about 18 feet and saw the ball nestle through the net as the lights around the basket showed time had expired.
“I knew coach (Kelvin Sampson) wouldn’t call time out because we’ve been in that situation before and he trusts me,” Shead said, adding: “God willing, I was able to make that shot.”
Sampson said there was too much time left to call time out after Davis tied the game, noting that it also would have allowed Memphis coach Penny Hardaway to make adjustments, put in better defensive players and switch on all ball-screens.
“The difference is we had them in retreat,” Sampson said. “When you get them back on their heels, then you can get a good shot.”
Tramon Mark matched Shead’s 16 points for Houston (29-2, 17-1 American Athletic Conference), while Marcus Sasser finished with 13. Shead also had seven assists.
Davis led Memphis (23-8, 13-5) with 26 points, while Chandler Lawson added 10.
A second-half run by Memphis, capped by a Davis 3-pointer, provided the Tigers a 56-51 lead. But they couldn’t hold it, and Houston scored 10 straight points.
The matchup between the conference’s top teams came two weeks after the Cougars defeated Memphis 72-64 on Feb. 19.
The first half was physical. Officials allowed some tough play near the basket, but Memphis still benefitted at the free throw line. At one point, Memphis had attempted 12 free throws to only one for the Cougars.
The Tigers couldn’t keep pace with Houston’s 3-point shooting, and the Cougars were up 41-32 at half. Memphis made four 3s before the midway point of the second half and took its first lead, 48-47, with 13 minutes left in the game.
“I had a bad game plan in the first half, and I’ll put this on my back,” Hardaway said. “My guys fourth for me. Got back in the game. Had a chance to win. Held them to 26 points in the second half. We’ll just try to do better next time.”
BIG PICTURE
Houston: The Cougars now have an 11-game winning streak. Houston already secured the top seed in the AAC Tournament, and will look for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Memphis: The Tigers entered the game with a 13-1 record at home. The Tigers, like the Cougars, already secured their spot as the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Houston should easily maintain the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 poll with the win, coupled with losses by No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Kansas.
THEY SAID IT
Sampson was complimentary of the Memphis crowd despite the 11 a.m. local time start, reeling off the litany of other places the Cougars had played on the road this season.
“This is the most raucous,” he said of the FedExForum crowd. “I can’t imagine what they would have been like if this had been a 5 (p.m.) game. Let them get a little Beale Street in them.”
He added that with 11 a.m. tip, “some of them might have come from church.”
UP NEXT
Houston: The AAC’s top seed gets a first-round bye before facing the winner of the game between No. 8 and No. 9 seeds on Friday.
Memphis: The No. 2 seed for the conference tournament will play the winner of the No 7. vs. No. 10 matchup on Friday.
