MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich had a grand slam in the eighth inning, a solo shot in the first and finished with six RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 9-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.
Yelich’s slam gave the Brewers a 9-4 lead. Washington scored two in the ninth, but left the bases loaded.
Luis Urias reached on catcher’s interference to open the eighth against Javy Guerra (0-1). Jace Peterson singled and Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch. After Willy Adames popped out, Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch to force in the go-ahead run at 5-4.
Yelich, who also had an RBI single, then drove a 3-2 pitch 454 feet to right-center for his eighth homer of the season.
The Nationals loaded the bases in the ninth against Miguel Sanchez on two walks and a hit. Josh Hader then allowed an RBI single and walked in a run, before finishing off his 25th save in 26 chances.
Devin Williams (7-1) struck out two of three hitters he faced in the eighth for the victory.
Yelich’s homer in the first inning was his first since July 18. Yelich, who was on the COVID-19 injured list from July 27-Aug. 6, had 36 homers in 2018 as MVP and 44 in 2019 before a season-ending fractured kneecap. He dropped to 12 homers in 58 games last season.
Washington tied it 4-4 when Yadiel Hernandez opened the sixth inning with his sixth omer of the season off reliever Brent Suter.
Wong’s heads-up base running keyed a three-run fifth as the Brewers went ahead 4-3. Lorenzo Cain drew a walk with one out and moved to third on Wong’s single. Gabe Klobosits relieved and Yelich delivered an RBI single, cutting the lead to 3-2. After Yelich stole second, Omar Narvaez fouled out to first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.
Catcher Tres Barrera converged on the pop foul, leaving home plate uncovered. Wong broke from third and slid home ahead of Zimmerman’s diving tag attempt. The call was upheld on review. Eduardo Escobar followed with an RBI single.
Washington went up 3-1 with a run in the top half on Alcides Escobar’s RBI double. The Nationals scored two runs in the first on Juan Soto’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Zimmerman.
Dodgers 4, Mets 3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner, Albert Pujols and Chris Taylor homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping New York Mets.
The surging Dodgers have won nine consecutive games, matching a season-best win streak. Six of those wins have come against the Mets, who have dropped eight of nine overall.
Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth for his 27th save. He hit Kevin Pillar to lead off the inning, then got Brandon Nimmo to ground out and struck out Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso.
Dodgers right-hander Max Scherzer (11-4) struck out eight while pitching five innings of one-run ball.
Alonso hit a two-run shot for New York, and Nimmo connected for a solo homer. Rich Hill (6-5) allowed three solo homers over five innings.
Interleague
Giants 6, A’s 5
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the ninth inning, helping San Francisco rally for the win.
Brandon Belt drew a one-out walk against Lou Trivino (5-5) and was replaced by Mike Yastrzemski. Wade followed with his 16th homer, a towering drive to right on a 1-1 pitch.
Kris Bryant, Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf also homered for San Francisco, which trailed 5-2 after six innings. The Giants (79-44) stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the charging Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West.
Tyler Rogers (4-1) got the win. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 27th save.
Starling Marte doubled twice for Oakland, continuing his surge since the All-Star break. Josh Harrison added an RBI double.
Royals 4, Cubs 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, leading Kansas City to the victory.
Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games. Nicky Lopez also had three hits and drove in a run.
Bubic (4-6) was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm.
The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay. Frank Schwindel then led off with his second walk and Patrick Wisdom followed with his 20th homer.
Bubic, who turned 24 on Thursday, struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings. Scott Barlow got three outs for his eighth save, finishing a one-hitter.
Chicago dropped its 12th straight home game, matching the franchise record. Rookie right-hander Keegan Thompson (3-3) allowed two runs in four innings in his second big league start.
American League
Rays 8, White Sox 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs for the Rays.
Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. Luis Patiño (3-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save.
The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.
José Abreu had two hits for Chicago, which rallied for a 7-5 victory in the opener of the weekend series between AL powers. Dallas Keuchel (8-7) was charged with six runs in five innings.
Yankees 7, Twins 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Yankees to their season-high ninth straight win.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double during New York’s five-run fifth, helping the Yankees move to 21-5 since dropping three of four at Boston in late July. Cole (12-6) allowed five hits, struck out six and walked one.
Bronx-raised Yankees infielder Andrew Velazquez hit his first career homer in the eighth inning, bringing his family in the stands to tears. The 27-year-old journeyman has been staying with his parents since being promoted from Triple-A on July 9.
Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins, who are 2-17 in their last 19 games at Yankee Stadium. Kenta Maeda (6-5) allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings before exiting with right forearm tightness.
Astros 15, Mariners 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Taylor Jones had a career-high four RBIs and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer, powering Houston to the runaway victory.
Jose Altuve added a season-best four hits to help the Astros to their third straight win after losing four in a row. The AL West-leading Astros improved to 5-1 against the Mariners at home this season.
Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi (6-6) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings.
Mitch Haniger hit his 28th homer for Seattle. Rookie Logan Gilbert (5-5) was tagged for nine runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Indians 5, Angels 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, sending Cleveland to the win.
Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and sixth.
McKenzie struck out eight and was pulled after walking José Iglesias to begin the eighth — the only free pass he allowed. The right-hander was charged with a run when Iglesias scored on Jo Adell’s groundout with Bryan Shaw pitching.
The 24-year-old McKenzie (3-5) was coming off a dominant performance at Detroit, carrying a perfect game into the eighth inning of an 11-0 victory.
José Ramírez homered for Cleveland for the third straight game, hitting a three-run drive off Reid Detmers (1-3) in the third. Amed Rosario homered to lead off the seventh.
Blue Jays 3, Tigers 0
TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu cruised through seven innings for Toronto, and Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien homered.
Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk to remain at 499 career home runs.
Ryu (12-6) allowed five hits in his first win since Aug. 3. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.
Cabrera struck out swinging for the final out as the Tigers lost for the fifth time in six games.
Detroit right-hander Wily Peralta (3-3) permitted two runs and six hits in six innings.
