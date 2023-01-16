APTOPIX Ravens Bengals Football

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, right, fumbles the ball near the goal line as it is knocked away by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during Sunday night’s second half.

 AP PHOTO

OWINGS MILLS (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens were a yard away from taking the lead in the fourth quarter at Cincinnati.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.