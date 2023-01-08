Ohio St Maryland Basketball

Maryland’s Patrick Emilien (15) fights for the ball with Ohio State’s Justice Sueing, right, during Sunday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run on its way to an 80-73 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday.


