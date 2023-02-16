Purdue Maryland Basketball

Purdue forward Mason Gillis, center, drives to the basket against Maryland’s Ian Martinez (23) and Hakim Hart (13) during Thursday night’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 20 points and Maryland used a dominant stretch in the middle of the second half Thursday night to rally past No. 3 Purdue 68-54 and deal the Boilermakers their second consecutive loss.


