EASTON — It is the youngest team he’s had as Easton High’s head football coach.
That doesn’t mean Matt Griffith has changed his approach or lowering his standards.
“We have the same expectations,” said Griffith, who begins his ninth season as the Warriors head coach. “We’re going to hold them accountable just like we did with all the other teams.”
After a four-year hiatus at the helm, Griffith returned to the sideline last year, guiding Easton to a 7-3 season, which ended with a 41-14 first-round loss to North Caroline in the Class 2A East playoffs. This year he’s set to start five sophomores and one freshman on defense, and five sophomores on offense.
“We’re progressing,” Griffith said. “We’re seeing improvement each week. It’s just a little slower process than what we’re used to. But they’re getting into it; starting to figure it out.”
Griffith has already figured out his starting quarterback, and for a sixth straight season the last name of the player lining up behind center is O’Connor.
“Totally different than the other two,” Griffith said, comparing junior Mikey O’Connor to older brothers Ryan (2018-20) and Kevin (‘21-’22). “Left-hander. He’s a little quieter than the other two. But he’s kind of like Kevin. He’s got that little quirky side to him, which makes him fun to coach. And he’s a competitor. Really a competitor, just like the other two.”
While Ryan is battling for the starting quarterback role at the University of Delaware, and Kevin is settling into depth chart in his first season as a defensive end at Duke University, their 6-foot-1, 180-pound younger brother directs a spread offense that features a promising backfield and wide receiving cast.
Senior Brandan Jenkins (5-8, 165) has the potential to be one of the Bayside Conference’s premier backs. Complementing him will be sophomore Dustin Blue (5-10, 190) and seniors Kyle Dyott (5-8, 185) and Sam Noble (5-10, 175).
“I try to run the ball more every year,” Griffith said laughing. “All four of them are able to do what we need them to do. Obviously, Brandan Jenkins, little bit more of a finesse running back and speed. The other three are all very quick, but they can also pound the rock.
“Obviously, that’s going to be a goal,” Griffith said of an increased running attack. “We want to run the ball a little bit more and keep the ball in Brandan’s hands as much as possible because he’s a serious threat.”
Easton lost a serious threat in its passing game over the summer, when junior Chase Raab — a first-team all-Bayside pick a year ago — suffered a season-ending injury. O’Connor will have plenty of targets to choose from though, including junior returner Colin Mooney (5-8, 170), who starts in the slot. Sophomores Zach Barnhart (5-7, 170) and Kyree Acree (5-11, 180) also line up in the slot, while senior Jair Ramirez (6-2, 195), sophomore Carter Mooney (5-9, 175) and freshman Jordan Horsey (5-10, 190) head the wide receiving corps.
“Guys are stepping up that would have been around him (Raab) normally, and we’re starting to get them in a groove a little bit,” Griffith said of his receivers.”
Senior tight end Jonah Rich (6-3, 240) is yet another possible option in the pass game, while being part of an otherwise young offensive line. Senior Khalil Batson (6-4, 280) is at right tackle and sophomore Tymiere Thomas (5-10, 238) starts at left tackle. Sophomore Adam Vasquez (5-10, 220) is at center, while the guard position will be a rotation of senior Marvin Foster (5-11, 325) and junior Eddie Whelan (6-1, 215) on the right side, and sophomore Kevin Mendez-Perez (5-10, 240) and senior Ty Bishop (6-0, 200) on the left side.”
“They’re doing good,” Griffith said of an offensive front that is one of his biggest and is again under the direction of his son, Drew Griffith. “Drew’s doing a nice job coaching ‘em up; proper technique, footwork. We’ve got a lot of work to do. But they’ve handled the adjustments that we’ve made and have been a bright spot for us so far.”
Senior Jed Smith is back place-kicking after a year away from the team, and Horsey will punt
All-Bayside picks Kevin O’Connor, Jordan Nixon, Carson Brown and Toby Mackall are gone from the defense, but Foster, a first-team conference choice, returns at nose guard. Thomas starts at one tackle, while sophomore Jeremiah Stanley (6-1, 205), who started last year, and Batson rotate at the other tackle spot.
The linebacking crew could be a strong point, with Blue, Dyott and Noble playing inside, and Colin Mooney, junior Jaden Presswood (6-2, 195), a transfer from Crofton, on the outside. Sophomore Damon Verones (5-8, 170) will play corner along with Acree and Ramirez, while Barnhart starts at safety.
“So far we’ve been able to play fast,” Griffith said of his defense. “The size up front allows us to do some things like we used to do several years ago with our three-man front. We may look a little undersized on paper in the skill positions, but we’ve got some size up front to hold that down and got athletes just running around the field, playing fast and having fun.
“Our goal is to get better every day,” Griffith said of his team as a whole. “One percent better every day, every week. And then hopefully by the end of the season, we’re a team nobody wants to see in the playoffs, that we put it all together and make some noise in the playoffs.”
