Parents came out in droves to support their kids and teams. It was also a nice way to catch up with friends and neighbors. One parent said she liked Little League because she knows where her kids are until they turn 17.
Twin Blades Hauling has a load full of happy kids, each one eyeing a potential target for candy bombardment.
By TOM MCCALL
Rick Breeding Excavating not only has the most candy to throw out of any team, they excavated the outfield to make it smooth as baby powder.
Pooches and parades just go together. Circuit Court Judge Heather Price continues to campaign as the vote comes up for her incumbent seat.
Super fan Morgan Larrimore of Preston has two kids to cheer for — one playing for Twin Blades Hauling and one for Shore Industry. She said, “I am going to be here all night.”
All ages stop to salute the flag before a single ball is thrown.
Between the parade and the opening ceremony, this team is in a happy limbo tossing out the end of their candy.
DENTON — Saturday morning was rise and shine time for Little League in the Denton community. All the Little Leaguers, T-ballers and soft ballers got in the back of trucks festooned with signs and balloons. They did a slow roll down Market Street and threw candy to the enthusiastic onlookers. They were celebrating opening day of the 2022 season.
Also being election season, there were several politicians in their own souped up vehicles and eponymous T-shirts. They waved and lead the pack of kids.
All the uniforms were gleaming as clean as they would be all season. The ball players were working their lids into the perfect shapes, and the several of the softball players had elaborate hair ribbons to match their uniforms.
After going down Market Street they made their way to the ball field behind Food Lion on Kerr avenue. The pledge of allegiance was observed as the concession stand got hot dogs ready. It was a perfect family day to put down the cell phones and be outside playing sports. The opening ceremony was finally here for 219 players, an increase of 77 more players from last year.
It took a lot of adult care to make the field ready to play on and the snack shack rocking. Hot dogs, hamburgers, potato chips and sodas were all available. Lions Club, Choptank Electric, Choptank Supply, Seth Norris of Hoover and Rick Breeding Excavating were all named and thanked.
“Our goal is always to make sure the kids and the families feel welcome and know that we are doing everything in our power to make their season great. Little League is very important. It teaches kids how to interact with each other and build partnerships within your community. It also helps teach their kids accountability. You win as a team and you lose as a team,” said Ashley Eason, Denton LL president. This is her 14 year.
Her righthand man in Kyle Bringman, who serves as vice president.
“We had a 54% increase in our registrations this year, which was huge. It’s a low cost, fun activity for kids to stay active and get exercise. Like a lot of the people out here, I have made friendships with out on these very fields 30 years ago. That is so important,” Bringman said.
The ball diamond gleamed. The chalked lines were perfectly straight, and the infield dirt was silky without a stone. Play ball!
