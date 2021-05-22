WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and finished with three hits, and the Washington Nationals overcame a pair of five-run deficits in a 12-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.
Zimmerman’s home run in the fourth against Adam Plutko (1-1) broke a 6-all tie.
Baltimore (17-28) dropped its fifth straight and lost for the 11th time in 13 games. The Orioles led 5-0 after an inning and 6-1 after 2 1/2 frames.
Zimmerman, already the franchise leader in many offensive categories, scored his 948th run in the sixth inning, making him the leader in runs scored.
In his 907th career game, Josh Harrison started for the first time in center field for the Nationals and hit his first career grand-slam in the third.
Daniel Hudson (3-0), Washington’s fifth pitcher in the game, earned the win. Brad Hand pitched the ninth and collected his sixth save in eight chances.
Ryan Mountcastle highlighted the Orioles’ five-run first inning with a grand-slam. Anthony Santander had three hits.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey, who is on the 60-day injured list with a strained left oblique, will make his first rehab appearance on Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk.
“We’ve scheduled out his outings for the next eight, nine days,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Then, hopefully he’s ready to join us.”
Nationals: OF Victor Robles missed his third straight game with a sprained right ankle. Robles had an MRI on Friday. Manager Davey Martinez said Robles was “day-to-day. We’ll see how it feels today, and we’ll go from there.”
Martinez said he though Robles could avoid the 10-day injured list.
“He’s getting a little better every day. Today’s going to be a big day. If we get him over the hump, we can miss that IL.”
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Matt Harvey (3-4, 5.93) tries to rebound from the second-shortest start of his career when he allowed six runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (2-3, 6.10) will try to continue his recent success. He’s 2-1 with 3.34 ERA in his last six starts.
Rangers 8, Astros 4
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García kept up his home run barrage, connecting twice and helping power Texas past Houston.
García, who hit a three-run, walkoff drive in the 10th inning to beat the Astros 7-5 on Friday night, had a solo homer in the fifth. The 28-year-old Cuban rookie added another solo shot in the seventh off Andre Scrubb (1-1).
García has 14 home runs this year, one behind major league leader Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves.
Jose Trevino hit a two-run double during a five-run seventh inning as the Rangers overcame a 4-3 deficit.
Kolby Allard (1-0) entered the game with a runner on second base with two out in the top of the seventh and held the Astros scoreless for 1 1/3 innings.
Houston supported starter Lance McCullers Jr. with three runs in the first two innings and another in the fourth. He left the game with a 4-3 lead after throwing 105 pitches in five innings.
McCullers struck out four in the first inning. He walked the first two Rangers and struck out two before Joey Gallo reached first base on a third-strike wild pitch. Khris Davis was the fourth to strike out, swinging through a 3-2 pitch.
It was the eighth time an Astros pitcher has struck out four in an inning, and the sixth when four Rangers have struck out four times.
In the first, the first three Astros reached base against Texas starter Jordan Lyles. Yordan Alvarez had an RBI grounder and Yuli Gurriel followed with a sacrifice fly. Chas McCormick led off the second with his third home run.
ROOKIE
BACK DOWN
Astros RHP Tyler Ivey, who made his major league debut with a start on Friday, was optioned back to Triple-A Sugar Land.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Astros: INF Aledmys Diaz, who left Friday’s game because of tightness in his left hamstring, was not in Saturday’s lineup. Houston recalled INF Taylor Jones from Triple-A Sugar Land. … LHP Framber Valdez (Saturday) and RHP Jake Odorizzi (Sunday), on the injured list, were scheduled to make rehab starts at Sugar Land.
Rangers: RHP Kohei Arihara is scheduled to undergo a procedure on Thursday to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder and is expected to be sidelined a minimum of 12 weeks. Arihara has been on the injured list since May 9, and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang has taken his place in the Texas rotation. … RHP Hunter Wood left the game in the seventh inning because of elbow tightness.
