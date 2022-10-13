EASTON — APG Chesapeake and The Star Democrat’s Brighter Christmas Fund kicked off its 39th year this week, when applications opened for families in need. The Fund’s board of directors and partner agencies invite Mid-Shore residents to share in the joy of giving to help their neighbors during the holiday season.Beginning Thanksgiving week and continuing through the end of the year, The Star Democrat and its affiliated newspapers will publish stories about families in Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Kent counties who are struggling to provide a Christmas for their children.
Families needing assistance are urged to apply as soon as possible. To be eligible for assistance, you must be a resident of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s or Talbot counties.
Pick up an application through your local social services department or at The Star Democrat, 29088 Airpark Drive, Easton. Return the completed application no later than 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
If you receive assistance from social services, you must apply through your agency.
If you do not receive assistance from social services, applications can be picked up in the lobby at The Star Democrat, 29088 Airpark Dr, Easton.
You must submit with your application:
• copies of Social Security cards for adults and children on application
• proof of home address (copy of utility bill, rent or mortgage payment in your name)
• proof of income (copy of 2021 income tax return and/or last two pay stubs)
If you receive assistance from any other Christmas charitable program, you will not be eligible to participate in the BCF.
Eligible families may receive a shopping voucher for $100 per child to be redeemed at their local Walmart. Shopping must be done by Dec. 24.
Brighter Christmas Fund awards are dependent on donations from the community. Filling out an application does not guarantee that you will receive anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.