EASTON — The Star Democrat’s Brighter Christmas Fund kicked off its 39th year this week at APG Chesapeake headquarters in Easton, when applications opened for families in need. The Fund’s board of directors and partner agencies invite Mid-Shore residents to share in the joy of giving to help their neighbors during the holiday season.
Beginning Thanksgiving week and continuing through the end of the year, The Star Democrat and its affiliated newspapers will publish stories about families in Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Kent counties who are struggling to provide a Christmas for their children. The names and some details concerning those featured in the stories will be changed to mask their identity.
Those stories and ads in our local newspapers are the only way The Star Democrat solicits donations for the Brighter Christmas Fund.
“Because of the outpouring of generous donations last year, we were able to award nearly double the amount of money in 2021 as we did in 2020. Because of that, we’re starting this year’s campaign with less money in the bank account, so we are really depending on donations from the community to ensure that we can help even more children in need this Christmas,” said Kathy Herron, Brighter Christmas Fund coordinator for APG.
The Brighter Christmas Fund raised a record-breaking $116,545.08 in 2021, thanks to the generosity of Mid-Shore readers. Those donations allowed the Fund to help 1,820 children have a brighter holiday. It was the 19th year in a row the Brighter Christmas Fund raised more than $100,000.
In 2021, the Brighter Christmas Fund assisted 437 children in Caroline County, 709 children in Dorchester, 211 children in Kent, 68 children in Queen Anne’s and 395 children in Talbot in 2011 for a total of $181,400.
Last year, the Board of Directors extended the number of years in a row an applicant can receive money from BCF to five, and 2021 was Year One for everyone for this new five-year rule. So, families that received grants last year can apply again this year.
The 2022 Brighter Christmas Fund board members include APG Chesapeake President Jim Normandin and local business leaders Tracy Berrigan and Tony Mohan. They met in September and kept the program the same this year.
The Star Democrat donates all of the fund’s administrative and operating costs.
“There are zero administrative costs associated with running the Brighter Christmas Fund. Any costs that are incurred are paid for by APG Chesapeake,” Normandin said. “So 100% of the donations make their way to the children and families in need during Christmas time.”
Applications for Christmas assistance are being accepted through Nov. 18 for families in Queen Anne’s, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent and Talbot counties. Families may apply through their county department of social services or pick up an application at The Star Democrat, 29088 Airpark Drive, Easton.
If parents or guardians plan to fill out the application at The Star Democrat office, they are reminded to bring the appropriate supporting documentation, Heron said. She also noted no late applications will be accepted.
After parents and guardians apply for BCF funds, their applications are vetted by the pertinent counties’ social services agencies. Award letters will be mailed the week of Nov. 28. Recipients have until midnight on Friday, Dec. 24, to redeem their voucher.
The Brighter Christmas Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity, and tax-deductible donations may be sent to The Brighter Christmas Fund, c/o The Star Democrat, P.O. Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations also may be made online via credit card or Paypal at www.brighterchristmasfund.org. Click the “Donate” button.
For more information about the Brighter Christmas Fund, call 410-200-1884 or email bcv@chespub.com.
