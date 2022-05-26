Memorial Day Flags

Over 100 American flags stand before the Whalen Company on the Easton Bypass Thursday afternoon.

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

Eastern Shore events on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30:

FISH FRY & FLEA MARKET, 8 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant UMC, Rte. 50 and Maiden Forest Rd. in Salem.

GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11 a.m. at 111 Brookletts Ave. in Easton.

LONG WHARF PARK, 11 a.m. at High St. and Water St. in Cambridge.

VFW POST 7464, 11 a.m. at 203 VFW Ave. in Grasonville.

EASTERN SHORE VETERANS CEMETERY, 1:30 p.m. at 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road in Beulah.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.