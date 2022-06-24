ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Town Commission got a progress report on the installation of smart water meters at Wednesday’s meeting. The installation will begin soon and will be phased in over the next several months to exchange the old water meters with the new smart ones for residential and commercial buildings in the town. Commission President David Breimhurst said the smart meters will benefit homeowners, businesses and public works crews.
“I think the most important thing is that we are moving forward now, quickly, on the installation of the water meters, the smart meters. This is going to be a huge improvement over what we have now. It will streamline the process. It will be environmentally advantageous. It will free up work time that the public works crew now has to dedicate toward reading all the meters individually. When they all come in to one central computer, and we’ll have that information at our fingertips, it will free up the public works crew, and it will make the billing process and other associated time consuming tasks much more efficient,” Breimhurst said.
The new smart meters will also be able to detect and troubleshoot leaks, which can take weeks to notice in the current system.
“With the new smart meters, if there is a leak in the system, the computerized model will be able to detect it immediately and rectify it, therefore saving thousands of gallons of water that otherwise would go to waste,” Breimhurst said.
The commission also heard from the town police department about a maintenance crisis.
“We’ve been able to react quickly to a crisis that has arisen at the police department with its ventilation system and the water infiltration into the crawl space. We’re going to rectify that immediately because police deserve the safest and healthiest environment that they could possibly have,” Breimhurst said.
The commission wants to charge event organizers a larger fee to hold their events in the town. Some events, like the Sea Glass Festival, bring in more than 4,000 attendees.
“I think we are going to look at being able to charge event organizers, especially the for-profit events, a higher fee for the permit. It’s become clear that a lot of these events put a strain on the town’s infrastructure and the cost of that infrastructure is carried in the largest proportion by the homeowner taxpayers,” Breimhurst said.
Among the commissioners, “there seems to be a consensus that the event organizers, especially the for-profit ones, need to kick in a little bit more to help defray the costs of supporting a large police department and the infrastructure needed to make the events possible in the first place,” Breimhurst said.
Breimhurst is the new president of the commission and spoke about his new responsibilities.
“It doesn’t give me any more power than any of the other commissioners. We are five equals on this board. The only thing that I have is this gavel, and that is it,” said Breimhurst.
The commission also heard from principals of the St. Michaels Community Center who presented a grant request of $50,000 to help renovate the building. The community center prepares meals, delivers meals and provides grocery bags daily for more than 180 persons in need.
The commissioners also discussed giving a Public Event and Town Use permit for the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum to hold its annual Oysterfest Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 on CBMM grounds for approximately 3–4,000 attendees.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
