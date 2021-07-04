ST. MICHAELS — In 2020, the previous board of the St. Michaels Fireworks Fund disbanded, leaving the fireworks celebration in limbo. The Miles River Yacht Club and its membership generously took on the responsibility to finance the fireworks for 2020, but the future of the fireworks was in jeopardy.
The St. Michaels Fire Department, upon hearing of the opportunity to reignite the Fireworks Fund, voted to take on the responsibility of managing and funding the 2021 fireworks and re-assembling the Fireworks Fund. Being one of the most active and largest organizations in St. Michaels, the SMFD staked the cost of the fireworks and planned the event, while simultaneously working behind the scenes to transfer the previous 501c3 organization to new leadership.
With the re-creation of the St. Michaels Fireworks Fund and following a successful fundraiser, the fireworks have been paid for with generous donations made by the residents, businesses, and visitors to the St. Michaels area. The Fireworks Fund is in good hands for the future, and the new Board of Trustees thanks everyone for their support to help keep the fireworks from fizzling out!
To make a donation, please visit www.stmichaelsfireworks.org
