ST. MICHAELS — Preparations are underway for Talbot County Free Library to celebrate the upcoming 42nd anniversary of the St. Michaels Branch.
The major celebration will take place on Monday, June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the St. Michaels Branch, 106 Fremont St. Snacks and coffee will be provided in the morning.
“Celebrating our 42nd anniversary is a major milestone of how far we have come in the past and present in the community around us,” said St. Michaels Branch Manager Shauna Beulah. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us, especially our upcoming expansion that will allow our branch to support the needs of our visitors and patrons.”
The St. Michaels expansion capital campaign started in 2022. This year, the library is developing the design for the new library, which included holding a community input meeting in May, and another presentation of the design being held later this summer.
Construction is expected to begin next year. The grand opening for the newly renovated and expanded St. Michaels branch will take place in 2025 during TCFL’s 100th anniversary.
“The expansion will be an asset to our community,” said Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman. “Providing a more modern approach to access is highly crucial to the community and its various needs.”
To donate to the St. Michaels Branch campaign, go to www.tcfl.org and click on the donate button.
All Talbot County Free Library events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call 410-745-5877.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.