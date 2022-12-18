ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels musician, music producer and songwriter, composer and arranger Mark Gadson has had a very productive year and recently celebrated his third music release in 2022. His sophomore EP album, “Morning Brew,” was digitally released on Dec. 5.
Gadson said he teamed up with four exceptional musicians for this EP studio album consisting of five original jazz-fusion works. They included Los Angeles based musicians, Brian Gadson on guitar, Sergio Minervini on piano and Domenic Genova on electric and upright acoustic bass. In addition, Baltimore based musician John Thomas provided alto and tenor sax tracks. Gadson rounded out the “brew crew” on drums and percussion.
The “Morning Brew “album turned out to be a collection of five songs written over a period of two years. The title track, “Morning Brew,” was written first and dedicated to the front-line medical professionals that served in the hospital where Gadson’s wife worked during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gadson said “I felt the need to express my gratitude to and caring for them as they met their daily challenges, tirelessly coming to work every day to help others with the greatest of needs. I composed this first song thinking of them as they awakened for another difficult day ahead and wanted to serve them a calming cup of musical brew.”
After writing “Morning Brew,” and when things relating to COVID were starting to take a turn for the better, he decided to expand upon the idea of helping people through their days in dealing with the vast impacts that COVID was having on society.
“I decided the album would contain five distinct songs, or chapters, in the musical story that I wanted to share. The remaining four chapters (songs) in my story would depict a day filled with hope and encouragement to carry on and look forward to a brighter future,” he said.
Gadson received his Bachelor of Music degree in percussion performance from the DePauw University School of Music and then went on to become a percussionist with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra while doing post-graduate studies at the University of Tennessee.
He has recorded, performed and toured with an array of respected musicians and performers, including Benny Goodman, Bob Hope, Lynn Anderson, Sarah McLachlan, Andrea Corr and Loreena McKennitt. Gadson’s rich and experienced background in percussion and songwriting provides a solid energy and heartbeat for any music project he is involved in. His compositions and arrangements are visionary and distinctive. He said he most enjoys the role of music producer in helping others, especially local Eastern Shore musicians, with their recording projects in order to share their music with others.
Gadson’s debut EP album, “So What!,” featured five original jazz-fusion songs and was released in June 2020. A single entitled “Elewana” was released in April 2022, with a second single, “Forever,” released on Oct. 1. He regularly performs on the Eastern Shore with Rosewood, a St. Michaels based Americana band, and the Julie Parsons Project as a member of her jazz trio. Learn more about Gadson and his music at www.markgadsonmusic.com. His music is available on all major music distribution platforms.
